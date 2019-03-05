New Madison News: Ash Wednesday and tournament basketball coming up

Ash Wednesday will be marked by the New Madison United Methodist and Fort Jefferson Methodist Churches at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The service will be at Fort Jefferson and all are invited to attend.

Set your clocks on March 10 when we spring forward. This will be another jolt to our sleeping schedules but if it means spring then okay!

The Patriot ladies have continued their march through the basketball schedule and now are on the brink of regional action! They play Minster on Thursday, March 7. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off at the Vandalia-Butler gymnasium. Good luck to our red, white and blue!

The second game of Thursday’s tourney has Fort Loramie playing Legacy Christian at 8 p.m.

Emma Printz of the Patriot team will be heading for Bethel College and more basketball. Congratulations.

Mentioned last week was the swimming success of Lucie Morris. She was seventh in the state meet in the 50 freestyle. Congratulations.

Brenda Miller, director of the New Madison Public Library, had a nice crowd to listen to a talk on DNA. You can find reading material and schedule a visit for a genealogy search. The presentation was a part of the One Book Many Communities program of shared reading with eight libraries in the northern Miami Valley. The book being share is “The One” by John Marrs. Join the reading by checking out the book at the library. You can pick up a pamphlet with all of the library presentations including the finale at Edison State Community College on April 10. That will be a discussion with John Marrs, author, via Skype as well as a panel discussion of community members.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

