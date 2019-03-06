On Neff Road: A dog’s life

As usual I am at a loss as to what to write. Emma is home sick and hanging with Loren and me. I asked her what I should write about. She suggested I write about her dog Millie or about her school. We both agree that Millie is a really great dog and needs some newspaper time (especially since she started out on newspapers).

Millie is a beautiful 8-year-old Airedale. When she was a pup, she looked like a Rottweiler. We were a little concerned, since the mother was indeed an Airedale. Well, her fairly pointed nose rounded out, and she became the beautiful dog we love with all our hearts. Millie weighs about 80 pounds. It is impossible for me to walk her. She is better at walking me.

Since we have the new house, we invite Millie to come stay as well as the twins. Seems that everyone knows how to make themselves at home. Millie likes to hang out on the deck. Not sure if she likes to watch the birds as we do or is waiting to bark at a squirrel.

Loren and I talk about getting a puppy. We both have had dogs all of our lives. And, we have lost dogs. There is a craving that goes along with those of us who have had dogs as part of our families. But then, we are retired and fancy free. Do we really want to start over? Do we want to leave a dog while we are gone all day? Our answer, at least so far, is no. Millie is filling the holes left in our hearts by the loss of our beloved dogs.

My dad never allowed a dog in the house. I wonder how much richer our lives would have been with a dog there to nuzzle our legs and sit on our laps. How many nights would I have felt safer with a dog by my side? Of course, Dad thought animals belonged outside. Yes, I think we missed something.

Aunt Kate and Uncle Keith had Dachshunds. Stagers had a Pointer named Judy. Lavys had a Heinz 57. Cyril had a big, old hound that loved to bay. We had a cocker spaniel who followed Dad and I all over the farm. Dogs that were loved but all lived outside.

Today Emma is ill and snuggled up next to me on the sofa. On the floor in front of me is one very large dog contently sprawled out on her bed fast asleep. We know that Millie is not in the best of health. My heart aches at the thought of losing her. So I soak up all the warmth and scent of this magnificent dog. Her sense of humor and dedication to our family is priceless. I wonder if dogs had people if the would keep them outside? Hm.

By Pamela Loxley Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

