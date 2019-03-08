Versailles News: Speculation

I really don’t watch much television, but my husband does, especially sports and all the related sports programs such as the pregame programs. No one would describe me as a “patient person” so it should be no surprise that I refuse to waste my time listening to pregame predictions. My reasoning has nothing to do with my interest (or lack of interest) in sports, but rather that I find it difficult to listen to two or more people’s opinions and guesses on a future outcome. It seems sports announcers are paid handsomely to fantasize various possibilities; what’s more puzzling to me is the size of their viewership.

I must admit up until this recent revelation I have enjoyed speculating on almost any topic, giving my opinion, comprising a theory of which only I were the expert. Perhaps reality is boring, or maybe the abstract is appealing because no matter what our conjecture it cannot be wrong. Might this be a bit like making sure everyone is a winner and that everyone receives a trophy?

Speculation is defined as formation of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence. The most popular speculation is the act of conducting a financial transaction that has substantial risk of losing all value but with the expectation of a significant gain. In this type of speculation the risk of loss is more than offset by the possibility of a huge gain. Sounds a bit like present day politics, doesn’t it?

Other words interchangeable with the word speculation include: hypothesis, theory, guess, supposition, guesswork, conjecture, opinion, or hunch. Words with the opposite meaning (antonyms) include: truth, reality, knowledge, fact, and proof. My dear husband has a crude saying that goes like this “Wish in one hand and crap in the other and see which fills up first.” Although the saying is unrefined the meaning is clear, anything less than reality is barrenness (emptiness).

I can only speak for myself and find that I speculate about things all day and every day. Some of my speculation is necessary in order to have adequate flowers and the latest product on hand for my customers. But often I speculate why someone chose to use another flower shop, even though I know I’m incapable of reading people’s minds. Why does anyone do the things they do? Who am I to presume I know another’s intentions or from whence they come from?

Wednesday began the season of Lent, which is a preparatory time for prayer, doing penance, repentance of sin, almsgiving, and self-denial during the six weeks leading to Easter. It’s the ideal time to add or remove a habit that brings us closer to God. If you’ve speculated that I will attempt to stop speculating during Lent and beyond you are right. I know it will be a difficult challenge since nearly all conversations engage in speculation, but nothing changes without sacrifice.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The time change takes place this weekend when we spring forward one hour.

Remember community meals are every Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran from 4-7 p.m. and every Thursday the Vet’s Club hosts a bid euchre tournament downstairs from 7-8:45 p.m.

This Sunday is the American Legion Chicken Fry starting 4 p.m. at the Vet’s Club Hall.

Free luncheon seminar this Wednesday, March 13 at the Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center beginning at noon.

Thursday, March 14 a Lenten Series held for four subsequent Thursdays will be held in the St. Denis Church basement from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body teachings and is a free event.

Friday, March 15 is a St. Patrick’s Celebration Karaoke Party held downstairs at the Vet’s Club. The event is open to the public with everyone encouraged to bring a shareable snack.

Please mark your calendar for the Trinity Lutheran Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 23 Dr. John Wood, formerly of Versailles, will speak at the K of C Hall. The VHS Spring Musical “Wizard of Oz” performance dates will be April, 4, 5 and 6; for tickets contact Lynda York at 937-526-5276.

Happy birthday to Gary Benning, Jeanne Miller, Kelly Trump, Ted Schmitmeyer, Jim Groff, Shirley Subler, Marilyn Barga, Carolyn Mescher, Kaleb Petitjean, Skyler Clune, Corbin Johns, Gary Kunk, Jr., Marlene Bergman, Larry Simmons, Sonja Francis, Vicki Wiltshire, Danielle Kingrey, Dan Seibert, Tom Eilerman, Sarah Cain, Randy Grilliot, Madelyn Holzapfel, R.J. Lewis, Dave Holfinger, Fischer Spencer, Dan Hartzell, Sharon Siders, Kylynn Vanzant. Anniversary wishes to Katie and Jim Knapke, Janet and Don Bohman (19), Cindy and Nick Eilerman (37), Janice and Urb Tebbe, Jane and Bill Gantt (50).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Doris Monnin, Lois Kindell, Chloe Grilliot, Sally Coomer, Renee Zumberger, Don Henry, Dawn (Marvin) Luthman, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Steve Ratermann (64), Patrick King (76), Kenneth Barhorst (88), and Donald Minnich (90). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Infant Willow Renee Billenstein, Donna Robinson, Orville Borchers, Margaret Geise, William Bulchur, Larry Shields, Richard Dapore, Jim Moody, Eddie Zimmerman, Jonathan Schutz, Robert Hoying, Leonard Peltier, Orville Borchers Sr., Isabella Crotcher, Bernard McEldowney, Mary Cordonnier, Ruth Huddle, Ellery Mangen, Ralph Runner, Kathleen Monnin, Pat Wuebker, Laoma Hixson, Jim Roll, Pete Schulze and all those who are in our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The things that we love tell us what we are.” ~ St. Thomas Aquinas

“Speculation is not knowledge. Nothing matters but the facts.” ~C. Edwards

“The mind revels in conjecture. Where information is lacking, it will gladly fill in the gaps.” ~James Geary

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

