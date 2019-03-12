New Madison News: Time for a fresh beginning

I’m feeling that little nudge to dig into my closets and reject and eject items that are never worn or used. That feeling is whispering about spring, a fresh beginning and moving beyond the winter blahs.

Lent is bringing area fish fries, March madness sparks interest in even the fainthearted basketball fan and we all turn a bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Ahh! March does offer some renewal of spirit and participation.

It was a very good season for our Lady Patriots who brought home the district trophy, but it ended in a regional game with Minster. The program draws admiration for its constancy of strong teams and enthusiastic fans.

Also doing well are members of the Tri-Village power lifting team. At Kenton Ridge in Clark County the boys placed fifth and the girls chalked up seventh place. First place winners were Blake Weyant, benching165 pounds and dead lifting 300 pounds; Christian Cantrell, benching 150 pounds and dead lifting 340 pounds; Lauren Banis, benching 110 pounds and dead lifting 255 pounds; and Isabella Rameriz, benching 85 pounds and dead lifting 225 pounds.

Other Patriot participants included Blake Brandenburg, Foster Brown, Dylan Holsapple, J. Necessary, William White, Brian Johnson, Dalton Barga, Willie Strunk, Chance Davis, Colin Marshall, Ashdon Dyson, James Penny, Nick Varvel, Hunter Gillett, Elijah Driver, Marcy Howell and Jadyn Hickman.

Kindergarten registration is underway. This is another important March event as youngsters get set for academic adventures. The office has packets ready for pick up from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Children must be 5 years of age by Aug. l. If you have a schedule difficulty or special questions, call 937-996-1511.

The American Legion at Hollansburg will be serving a chicken pot pie dinner on March 17. Beginning at 11 a.m. the menu includes mashed potatoes, a vegetable and coleslaw or apple sauce. Dessert is included. Carry out is available. The meal is $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 13. This was a favorite of my mother-in-law, Phyllis, and her friend, Lucille Fourman.

Get ready for brackets and friendly wagers, consider closet cleaning and plan to escape the house for activities and visiting, keeping in mind that Mother Nature rules with surprises in the month of March.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

