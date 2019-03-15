Versailles News: Discipline – just do it!

Don’t let your emotions or inner dialogue sabotage productivity, creating paralysis or laziness. Probably most of us have at some point thought we’d rather take a beating than perform a dreaded task. However I suggest using the slogan “just do it.” Avoid procrastination by simply doing the thing you’re putting off. Find a song or a prayer that you can focus on and begin the activity you’re avoiding. In this way you are reprograming your body’s actions and moreover reactions.

Ignore your emotions and thoughts, giving no credence to your inner dialogue. Engage the will, not the mind. You don’t want to get up … just do it! You don’t want to make your bed, make it anyway. You don’t feel like taking a shower. Take your shower. Don’t be a slave to your feelings, for feelings are fickle. Even the feelings of tiredness and pain, brought on by old age, cannot dampen the spirit if we have disciplined the body to obey the will and the will to obey the spirit. You don’t need a more youthful body, you simply need greater discipline. The will must be disciplined then the flesh will follow. Once the flesh is subdued the spirit can be properly disposed to know what is best for us, then the spirit can lead the will.

We all seem to do the things that are necessary, such as work, pay bills, feed and care for our families and selves, as well as the things we enjoy, such as going out with friends, taking vacations, watching television or participating in sports. We need to ignore (disengage) the part of our brain that says “I’m tired. I don’t feel like it. It’s my turn to do what I want.”

Self-discipline creates focus, inner strength, perseverance, happiness, and liberation. Those who cannot control themselves become enslaved. An example of freedom through self-control would be breaking an addiction. An addict is a slave to their addiction and remains so until they are able to control their impulses. Once they have overcome their compulsion they discover genuine liberation. Just as conducting ourselves within the legal, personal and social boundaries affords us freedom; freedom from carnal desires leads us towards a richer spiritual life.

During this season of Lent many Christians perform acts of mortification (subduing one’s bodily desires). Some view Lenten penance similarly to making New Year’s resolutions, which focuses on improvement of self. However the Lenten penance goes beyond our mortal-self. Self-denial teaches humility and compassion by entering into the sufferings of others. It also gives us mastery over ourselves allowing us to charitably give of ourselves without hindrance as our focus sharpens on the eternal.

Small ways to strengthen one’s self-discipline, whether for spiritual or personal growth, may be to: 1) get up as soon as your alarm clock rings, avoiding the snooze button, or 2) wash the dishes immediately after eating instead of procrastinating, or 3) limiting yourself to a single cup of coffee or soft drink daily for one full week.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight is a St. Patrick’s Celebration Karaoke Party held downstairs at the Vet’s Club. The event is open to the public with everyone encouraged to bring a shareable snack.

Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. is the Trinity Lutheran Spaghetti Dinner.

Thursday, March 21 a Lenten Series held for four subsequent Thursdays in the St. Denis Church basement from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body teachings and is a free event.

Wednesday, March 20 the Oakley Place (1275 Northview Drive, Greenville) wishes to thank and honor our farmers with a home-cooked meal. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. A friend, spouse or fellow farmer is also invited. A free estate planning program will follow at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so please RSVP at 937-548-9521 today.

Saturday, March 23 Dr. John Wood, formerly of Versailles, will speak at the K of C Hall.

The VHS Spring Musical “Wizard of Oz” performance dates will be April, 4, 5 and 6; for tickets contact Lynda York at 937-526-5276.

From now until April 12 you can receive free tax preparation (without age or income restrictions) at Worch Library from the AARP Foundation by making an appointment calling 937-526-3416.

Happy birthday to Ruth Schieltz (93), Arlene Barton, Craig Vogel, Pat Bergman, Sandy Finkus, Brittany Lecker, Donna Gorrell, Wanda Bailey, Carol Williams, Amanda Reed, Pat Gigandet, Rita Monnin, Craig Francis, Jim Seman, Peggy Borgerding, Katie Borchers, Diane Yakos, Kylynn Vanzant, Amanda Reed, Jane Gantt, Cheryl Francis, Donna (Chaney) Francis, Michelle Pleiman, Lois Youngker, Dottie Huggins, Rick Ware, Jim Siders, Arabelle Flores, Pastor Dennis Mohler, Cristy Moody, Betty Zacharias, Toni Marie Lewis, Steve Kellem, Terry Pepple, Erica Wentworth, Lisa Barga, Shirley Simons, Anne Klamar, Jeff Phlipot, Doris Kremer, Ruth Pierron, Mike Stegall, Scott Hogenkamp, Bethany Menke, Annabelle Menke, Lurene Monnin, Ron Miller, Jenni Peyton, Connie Schmitmeyer, Floren “Chris” Chrisman, Eileen Schulze, Paul Monnin, Mike Adams, Sandy Grilliot, Sally Mescher, Christy Prakel, Abbey Marshal, Joe Knapke, and me. Retirement wishes to Joe Bruns who has and Terry Haines who soon will retire from the Village of Versailles.

Happy anniversary wishes to Tracy and Dane Nagel (6), Janet and Don Bohman (19), Angel and Shane Francis, Diane and David Holfinger (30), Lynn and Scott Langston (35), and Carol and Roger Frey (40). Congratulations on to the girls and boys basketball programs on a successful season.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Thelma Johnson, Sue Vickroy, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Doris Monnin, Lois Kindell, Chloe Grilliot, Sally Coomer, Renee Zumberger, Don Henry, Dawn (Marvin) Luthman, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Denny Copeland (68) and Jerilyne Monnin (76). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Susie Nevil, Doris Jean Zumberger, Nicole Lachat, Carol Rindler, Don Mumaw, Cornel Diceanu, Helen Mangen, Phyllis Shively, Marcella Stammen, Ottis Rasor, Paul Reed, Bob Grogean, Charlie Curtis, Vaughn Wakefield, Paul Henry, Richard Clune, Marilyn Bulcher, John Seger, Leona “Kitty” Deeter, Mark Dapore, Bob McEldowney, Gene Meyer, Shirley Keiber, Karla Borgess, and Darren Ruhenkamp and all those held within our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Where there is no self-denial there is no virtue.” ~St. Josemaria Escriva”

“For a man to conquer himself is the first and noblest of all victories.” ~Plato

“One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery over oneself.” ~Leonardo Da Vinci

By Kathy Magoto

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

