Arcanum News: March Madness begins

This week begins March Madness, the NCAA tournament for college basketball. Every March since 1939, the single-elimination tournament begins. Originally the tournament began with eight teams and has expanded through the years to the current day 68-team format. Whether you like to watch basketball or not, the games are broadcast on television today and streamed online into many formats. Is it madness or not? It’s that time of year again and you can enjoy or ignore the biggest week of basketball starting tomorrow here in the Miami Valley even!

The Arcanum High School Class of ‘69 delegates Dave Gray, class president, Dianna Wagner, class secretary, and Eva (Kuhn) Custer, class member, have chosen to honor their classmate, Paulette (McGriff) Zawosky (1951-2003) who was a well-known Darke County artist, photographer and quilter. The AHS Class of 1969 will soon celebrate its 50th reunion and will host a raffle of one of Paulette Zawosky’s paintings donated by Sonny Custer and Eva Lou (Kuhn) Custer. Proceeds will be given for an art scholarship. The oil on canvas currently is on display at Montage in Greenville where tickets may be purchased for $5 for one or $10 for three. It then will be exhibited on April 12 at the 50th class reunion; and finally, it will travel to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming on April 13 where the winning ticket will be drawn.

As a child, Paulette always had a crayon and paper in hand and loved drawing. Being behind the lens of a camera was very fascinating for her as she would capture historical buildings that someday would be gone. Her pen and ink drawings highlight many of Darke County’s activities and locations; many of her pen and ink collage scenes are featured in local establishments. She was a true talent that gifted us with her work for a very short period of time.

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days will be here before we know it! The Arcanum Business Association is now accepting craft vendors, antique dealers, artisans and direct sales reps for the OFD festival. The event takes place in Arcanum on May 17, 18 and 19. If you are interested in an application, please email Jason Blackburn at popscarparts@reagan.com.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open during OFD May 18 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. CORRECTION: This will be AWTHS’s 15th anniversary celebration, NOT 16TH as reported in last week’s column. The open house will feature historic house tours, displays about the founders as well as restoration and info about the organization and the building. They will also have a display at the Arcanum Public Library.

Summer will soon follow OFD and the Farmer’s Market in Veteran’s Park – AWTHS is always looking for vendors. This will open on June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact Sharon Troutwine for more information at 692-5128.

The 2019 Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be held on April 13 at AHS. Reservations are due by April 1. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; if you have any questions, you may contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady via email at neady@woh.rr.com or phone at 937-269-6318. Many of you may remember Mr. William Combs, who was the band director and later high school principal. The entertainment for the event will be “Two for the Road” (the grandson of Mr. Combs is one part of the duo). Catering by Michael will be presenting a wonderful meal for all who attend.

The Village of Arcanum is accepting applications for a seasonal full-time pool manager and seasonal part-time lifeguards. You must be 16 years of age or older. Applications are available at the City Building located at 1 Pop Rite Drive, Arcanum. Applications must be returned by March 29. The Village of Arcanum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

New at the City Building is Toni Stanley, who was hired in February as the village’s new fiscal officer. Toni resides just outside of Brookville with her husband, Kevin, who is a special education teacher at Arcanum schools. Toni has 25 years’ experience working in the health care field within the Premier network and Dayton Children’s Hospital. Toni attended Wright State University and Park University where she earned dual degrees in management and accounting. She and her husband have four sons and five grandchildren. Welcome to Arcanum, Toni.

“It’s not how big you are, it’s how big you play.” ~ John Wooden

“Success doesn’t stop when you get there” ~ Michael Jordan

“Not only is there more to life than basketball, there’s a lot more to basketball than basketball.” ~ Phil Jackson

“The only difference between a good shot and a bad shot is if it goes in or not.” ~ Charles Barkley

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

