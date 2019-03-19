New Madison News: Scouts begin Scouting for Food drive

It is time to be a good neighbor. The youngsters in Boy Scout Troop 96 of New Madison are joining in the national project of Scouting for Food.

Containers at several locations make it convenient to drop off non-perishable food items.

The donations will be distributed to local food banks to assist in a crucial community need.

The containers will be at the New Madison Public Library, New Madison Super Market, Hollansburg Post Office and the Palestine grocery. The donations can be dropped off until March 30.

Also the members of Troop 96 will be hanging donation bags around Wayne Lakes on the morning of March 23. Scouts will be picking up the bags on March 30.

Help these young people carry out the scouting theme “do a good turn daily.” They are making it convenient for us to help them serve this local need.

Congratulations to Dale Barger, a very familiar face at Tri-Village events as he uses his camera to record special moments. The Ohio High School Athletic Association Southwest District awarded Barger for his photography and writing. The award was given earlier this month with his family in attendance.

His capture of special moments provide photographs in digital sharing and in scrapbooks, and frames around the community. Thanks for capturing the memories!

This normally quiet village has construction preparation for the new fire department locale and there are still workmen around town doing work on the gas lines. Next will be a new water tower to replace the 80-year-old structure that is a familiar sight to the community.

Students are heading down the last quarter of academic work at Tri-Village and activity has picked up as we welcome the arrival of spring.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-2.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

