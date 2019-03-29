Preacher’s Point: The only Bible some people read

I do not remember where, or exactly when, but it could not have been long after I became a Christian in 1975 when I first heard a Preacher say, “You may be the only Bible some people read.”

The gist of the statement is that many people do not read the Bible; the only interaction they may have with godliness is with a Christian. Therefore, Christians should live holy lives so others can see God through us.

Honestly, I do not particularly care for the phrase, but it did get me thinking the other day. What if verses in the Bible described how Christians live them out, instead of how God wants us to live them?

Below are a handful of verses followed by how Christians live them. There are many Christians who are living as God wants them to live and are faithfully serving God according to His word. However, the “how Christians live” passages all come from conversations and observations of professing Christians over the years.

What the Bible says – Matthew 5:44-48, “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.”

How Christians live Matthew 5:44-48 – Avoid your enemies at all cost. If they enter the same room, at least stay away from them; if avoidance seems difficult – leave. If for some reason someone who hates you greets you, be kind, smile, say, “Hello” and remove yourself immediately. Do not seek revenge, for this would be ungodly, but strive for an absence of confrontation.

What the Bible says – Hebrews 10:25, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

How Christians live Hebrews 10:25 – If you want to go to church go, if you desire to do something else, or stay home that is fine as well. When you go to church, do not worry about anyone else. After all, none of the people there have problems like you have. If the church does not serve your needs, consider the congregation hypocrites and worship God at home. Since the day of the rapture is approaching quickly we will soon be in Christ’s presence; therefore, the need for fellowship is highly overrated.

What the Bible says – 1 Thessalonians 5:17, “Pray without ceasing.”

How Christians live the verse – God already knows everything about you, so going long periods without talking to Him is okay. God understands everything; He knows you are busy. God would, however, appreciate it if you would say something to Him from time to time. When you find yourself in a situation where you have exhausted every solution you could think of, go ahead and take 30 seconds and tell Him how you want the situation resolved. There is no need to ask for His will to be accomplished because we all know God’s will and the purpose of the universe is to make us happy.

What the Bible says – 2 Timothy 2:15, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

How Christians live the verse – The Bible is a good book – when you are depressed read a Psalm or two to help brighten the day. When it comes to daily advise, once you have checked your horoscope, read a secular book or two on the subject, talked to a non-christian counselor, and sought help from social media and all other sources imaginable, please consider looking in the Bible. The Bible can help in every area of life, but because the Bible is so large, difficult to understand, old, and nearly impossible to find things in, in the long run, it may be easier to look elsewhere.

When it comes to living out the Bible in daily life; how are you doing?

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Indiana. Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com. Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

