New Madison News: College basketball season winds down

Basketball enthusiasts should have enjoyed a large dose of March Madness as the brackets have X marks and teams have headed home. The Final Four will wind down college basketball for this season. The close games and sideline stories kept it interesting despite Ohio teams bowing out early.

The cold breezes that ushered out March will linger for a couple of weeks to periodically, and briefly, remind us that we live in the Miami Valley and the spring season eases its way into April flowers and sunny afternoons.

Baseball is back with the Reds and Dragons, and the Patriots are providing some enjoyable games at the school’s diamond with baseball and softball.

The American Legion recently honored longtime members at the annual Recognition Banquet. The following people marked milestones: Charles Ketring, 65 years; Richard Shives, 55 years; Rolland Hollinger, 55 years; Charles Godsey, 45 years; Harold Hileman, 40 years; Billy Burkett, 30 years; Harold Hoover, Michael Harter and Ernest Ponder, all 25 years; Sam Lindamood, 15 years; Emerson Behee, Duane Wetzel, Brian Boland, Dewane Burns and James Foreman, all 10 years.

The Legion’s breakfast is still popular and well attended. Each week day the coffee is hot and eggs are cooked at the Legion from 7 to 10 a.m.

A reminder to readers of the selection for the “One Book Many Communities” program concerning the highlight of this year’s initial shared reading project. The author of “The One,” John Marrs, will be on Skype at Edison State College, Piqua, at 1:30 p.m. on April 10 for book lovers to share with others your reading experience of this psychological thriller.

A panel discussion will be led by Drew Wichterman, adult services librarian at Tipp City. This is the opportunity to share what you liked, didn’t like or questioned from your reading experience.

Happy Birthday Caroline Singer! She celebrated with family and friends last weekend. The special birthday was actually March 25 and she spent several days enjoying such a grand event. Caroline resides at Oakley Place in Greenville. You can still send a card or share a memory. Her address is 1275 Northview Drive, Room 139, Greenville.

Congratulations to Tri-Village powerlifters who placed at the state meet in Kenton. This is a growing athletic event and Tri Village sent 21 boys and girls. Nine received awards including top 12 for boys and top six for girls. The boys were fifth in team competition and girls finished eighth. The Patriot boys lifted a total of 9,520 pounds and girls posted a total l,560 pounds. Special congratulations to Wyatt Plush and Lauren Banis for placing fourth in their individual classes while Foster Brown finished fifth in his division.

The rescue squad will host a community blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on April 6 in the Conference Center in New Madison. Make an appointment by calling l-800-388-Give or going online at www. Donor-Time.com.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

