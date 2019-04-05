Versailles News: To hear with the ear of the heart

Have you ever had someone tell you or send you a Facebook message that says I love you and you think to yourself, “Really, you love me even though you treat me like you do?” Well perhaps they do love you the best they know how. Often our behavior and actions are inconsistent with our feelings. We must not hold others to our interpretation of love, for in fact we can no more live up to our expectations of love than they. This is why we are not to judge people because – we do not know their hearts. Some people’s hearts outshine their personalities, while other’s personalities overshadow their hearts.

Everyone has a heart, which I believe is more than just a vital organ pumping the life blood throughout the body. It is my belief that the heart is our factory installed operating and global positioning system. It is our heart which is capable of hearing the communications of our Creator and as beautifully stated by St. Augustine, “Our hearts are restless until the rest in Thee.” However, because of our freedom, we can switch from our preset factory settings into manual override thereby taking personal control of ourselves.

In this world of automation, technology and personal responsibility, we should consider how easy it is to fall off-course without a blueprint or a plan of action. We can get off-track by making poorly informed decisions or simply following our desires and emotions with little regard. Without a compass, even people with a strong sense of direction gradually find themselves adrift because life is frequently messy, throwing us curve balls until one day we wake up completely lost or bound for nowhere.

Granted some of us are more lost than others, but none is more pitiable than he who knows not he is lost. No one is blinder than he who will not see nor is no one more deaf than he who will not hear. But the good news may be that one does not need ears to hear so much as he needs to listen with his heart. Ears are for hearing the world, while the heart is for hearing the Word (made flesh). I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that to spell heart you must add the cross (t) to the letters h-e-a-r. After all hearing with the heart requires faith and surrender for it is a grace from Above.

During this season leading up to Easter it’s worth asking ourselves if we could be stone deaf while contemplating Ezekiel 36:26 “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Today, April 5, the American Legion Auxiliary holds their Annual Garage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Vets Club, on the corner of West Wood and South Center streets.

Tonight and Saturday evening, April 5 and 6, there is Karaoke with Orville in the Vet’s Club basement beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This Sunday the cast of “The Wizard of Oz” is available from noon-1:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with those interested. This event is free for adults and $10 for students.

Next Friday, April 12 St. Denis holds their last Fish Fry of the season beginning at 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 there will be a “$5 All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Frenchtown Parish Hall, as well as a Bake Sale, which begins at 8 a.m. and always sells out before the breakfast ends.

Happy birthday to Ann Subler, Nichole Baltes, Shirley Magoteaux, Ginger Magoto, Orville Bohman, Sandee Detrick, Brad Holzapfel, Kay Holfinger, Ted Blakeley, Boots Groff, Donna DeMange, Fred Bruns, Jeremy Riley, Greg Zechar, Joelle York, Todd Dammeyer, Lucy Hole, Deb Kauffman, Dan Bentley, Holly Hill, Kelly Luthman, Paige Collins, Lisa Schemmel, Julie Deeter, Allison Eiting Cox, Rick Voisard, Renee Barga, Marlene Puthoff, Rose Baker, Matthew Knapke, Roxie Earick, Janel Tumbush, Betty Norris, Connie Miller, Angie Ruhenkamp, Jeanne Osterfeld, Michael Schmitmeyer, and Eileen Dapore. Happy anniversary wishes to Kassie and Mike Dabe, Traci & Chad Monnin (19), Karen and Steve Mangen (26), Jackie and Dan Kremer (27), Nikki and Dusty Nealeigh (29), Connie and Ted Schmitmeyer (53), Janet and Fred Banks (54), Joan and Bob Ruschau (55), and Rosemary and Floyd Monnin (55).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Art Gaier, Barb Kissinger, Lois Kindell, Joan Kunk, Sally Mescher, Thelma Johnson, Sue Vickroy, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Gary Daniel, Sharron Salley, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of infant Adrian Ray Smith, Ann McGlinch (74), Louis “Juno” Byron, Jr. (75 Kim Custenborder’s father), and Ray Dickey (88). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Carl Jenkins, Thelma Harshbarger, Paul Marchal, Jacquie Renae Kemp, Ronald Bergman, Tecla Heitkamp, Helen Hemmelgarn, Beverly Didier, Carl Teeter, Tony Monnin, Jim Copeland, Cecilia Subler, Bec Arling, Kenny Eiting, Brian Delk, Terry Nieport, Virginia Thomas, Ruth Francis and all those held in our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The cross is the intersection of God’s love and His justice.” ~Christian Definition

“Listen and attend with the ear of your heart.” – Saint Benedict.

“Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life” ~Proverbs 4:23

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

