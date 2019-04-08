Arcanum News: Easter egg hunts in the community

The community is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt for the Arcanum community on Saturday, April 20, hosted by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship. The Egg Hunt is for children of the Arcanum community up through the fourth grade. The hunt will be in Ivester Park at 1 p.m. They plan to hold the hunt “rain or shine” (assuming no downpours or snow). Children should bring an Easter basket to collect their eggs. If you have questions, you may contact the Faith UMC office at 692-8934 (office hours are 9 a.m. to noon.).

Pleasant View Missionary church will hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunts at the Gettysburg North Park Diamonds and the Pitsburg Firehouse on Saturday, April 13. The hunts will begin at 11 a.m. with a free hotdog stand to follow.

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days will be here before we know it! The Arcanum Business Association is now accepting craft vendors, antique dealers, artisans and direct sales reps for the OFD festival. The event takes place in Arcanum on May 17, 18 and 19. If you are interested in an application, please email Jason Blackburn at popscarparts@reagan.com.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open during OFD May 18 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. This will be AWTHS’s 16th anniversary celebration. The open house will feature historic house tours, displays about the founders as well as restoration and info about the organization and the building. They will also have a display at the Arcanum Public Library. Summer will soon follow OFD and the Farmer’s Market in Veteran’s Park – they are always looking for vendors. This will open on June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact Sharon Troutwine for more information at 692-5128.

The Arcanum Garden Club is taking orders for hanging basket flowers. They will be delivered on May 10, just in time for Mother’s Day. Please see a Garden Club member to place your order by April 11. Each order helps with fundraising for the club to beautify our community.

Summer swim team sign-ups are almost here. If you’re interested in being part of the team, come to the Arcanum school cafetorium this Tuesday, April 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the team website, www.teamunify.com/team/recdcs/page/home, or contact Cara Hayes, Sally Lemons, Melanie Coate or Evette Paul.

Arcanum Junior Baseball Association begins 2019 season – Commissioner, Geoff Hissing wants to take the time to personally thank each and every parent, player, and sponsor for supporting the teams this year. There are quite a few new and exciting things going on this year at AJBS! This includes hosting our first ever T-ball/micros tournament at Arcanum. They also welcomed three new teams to our program – a new junior high boys baseball team, as well as, a new seventh grade softball team and a new eighth grade softball team. These teams have already started and are off to a great season already. If you get the chance please come watch these teams play; they are exciting to watch and are the future of our high school programs. Thank you to Coach Randy Baker, Coach Rick Stone and their staff along with Superintendent John Stephens, Athletic Director Jason Schondelmyer and the entire school board for their total support of our junior high teams. AJBA and the players appreciate you more than you will ever know. Without their support and the support of all the parents and players none of this would be possible. Thank you each and every player, parent, coach and sponsor of AJBS. You are the reason we have such a successful program here at Arcanum. AJBA wishes everyone a great season.

Save the date – The Arcanum Drama Clubs’ production of Peter Pan will take place on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. Please mark your calendars and plan on attending this event.

Mark you calendar – the Arcanum Cheerleaders will host the AHS Victory 5K on Monday, May 27. Registration is now open. For more details, please contact the AHS office at 692-5174.

“Easter is the only time of year, it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket.” ~unknown

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

