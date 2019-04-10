Back Around the House II: Allergies in full bloom

Last week was a really busy week, but I was not looking forward to the weekend. I knew the weather was supposed to be great, but I also knew my allergies were in full bloom along with the various grasses that cause me to sniff and cough.

Nothing that bloomed in any season caused me any discomfort, until I was in my 40s. The doctor told me I could have tests done to determine which grass was causing my problem. When I asked what we’d do when we found out, he told me I would continue to sniff, cough, and sneeze until the grass stopped blooming. I didn’t bother with the tests.

Initially the discomfort began the first of May. But gradually the date moved up and the aggravation lasted longer. This year it started last week, so I was not looking forward to a weekend of sniffing, coughing and sneezing.

Friday evening our usual “eating out” partners decided to go car shopping, so Bill took me out of town for our evening meal. He even took me shopping after we ate, so I could get some items I wouldn’t stand in line to pay for last January because I wouldn’t need them till this month.

On the way home we stopped to visit with our oldest son and his wife who live out of our county. We spent time in enjoyable conversation, catching up on their lives and bringing them up to date on the rest of the family.

Saturday the car shoppers brought their new vehicle over so we could take a ride with them. Very nice. Shortly after we returned to our house, some of the grandchildren dropped in with some of their teen-aged friends.

There is nothing like comfortable three-way conversation among assorted teens, parents, and grandparents to make us feel young again. It’s really nice when those teens who came in as strangers, although friends of the grandkids, take their leave with a cheerful, “Bye, Grandma.”

That night we went to Memorial Hall for the Darke County Center for the Arts last show of this season. DCCA does an excellent job of bringing quality entertainment at a reasonable price to our area.

I have the privilege of working with the ushers for the shows. These ushers are students in the music department at Greenville High School. They are great, wearing dress-up clothes and big smiles, they know how to make the audience feel welcome.

I have to say that I am a great fan of our teenagers. If you are one of those people who is frequently bemoaning the sorry state of our younger generation, you must be hanging out with the wrong kids.

Sunday morning I slept late. That was nice, too. About 1 p.m. my granddaughter who cleans house for me when I need help came in with her mom and her brothers. We all visited for a while, then she went to work and the rest headed for their home.

Within minutes another son appeared to tell us about the renovations they’re doing at their home. We had a chance to catch up on his family life and swap some stories. By the time he left it was time to take the granddaughter home, but no one was there so she went to the grocery with me and came back to our house.

I was making sloppy joes for supper when her family appeared. They had been at the Emergency Room. Nothing frantic, just a bad fall that resulted in a strained finger. The victim seemed to be in good enough shape to eat some chocolate and wangle an invitation to stay for supper. My cleaning lady chose to stay, too, but the others went home to eat what was cooking when they went to the hospital.

Later when I took the grandson home, I had time to see the changes they had made in their home since last week, and have a nice long chat with my daughter.

Granted I did a lot of sniffing, coughing, and sneezing through the course of the weekend, but I still managed to have a nice relaxing friend and family time.

I do believe I’m ready to face this week even though my allergies are still in full bloom.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This column was first published in the Greenville Advocate April 20, 2005.

Kathleen Floyd is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her column Back Around the House II. She can be reached at kfloyd@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

