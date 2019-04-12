Versailles News: Strength in weakness

What is weakness? According to the dictionary the word weakness is defined as follows: 1) The state or quality of being weak; lack of strength, firmness, vigor, or the like; feebleness. 2) An inadequate or defective quality, as in a person’s character; slight fault or defect. 3) A self-indulgent liking or special fondness: a weakness for the opera. 4) An object of such liking or fondness.

When I hear a commercial, tagline, or someone say “never show weakness,” I begin to ponder how that is even possible. None of us are invincible and to pretend otherwise doesn’t make it so. If I were never to show weakness, I could never fall ill or have doubts, nor could I ever come in second place in any endeavor. To think that’s even possible is ego beyond foolishness.

Our community is extremely supportive of fundraisers to help those who, by fate, are in need of financial support, prayers, etc. Even solvent organizations, such as the school, its extracurricular activities, the nursing home, and the hospital with their paid professional staff must rely on outside help.

No man is an island (unto himself) for he needs others and in his weakness others come to his aid, just as he comes to the aid of those in their weaknesses. To think we are strong is to live in ignorance for it is by way of our weaknesses that we are made strong. We become strong in the knowledge which leads to the understanding that we need one another and are bound together by love. If not for our weaknesses we might never obtain this understanding, an understanding that can be perfected into wisdom. Wisdom recognizes one’s strength in knowing their weaknesses then proceeds to remedy the deficiency accordingly.

For example, what is cowardice but the body’s wisdom of its weakness? Just as bravery is the body’s wisdom of its strength. The coward and the hero live together within every person so to call one person a coward and another brave merely serves to indicate the possibilities of their achieving the opposite.

Acknowledging our weaknesses humbles us and is also the beginning of increasing our compassion towards others. Through our humility we begin to look past other’s faults and find their attributes, for humility is not weakness but strength acquired through wisdom.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, April 12 St. Denis holds their last Fish Fry of the year beginning at 4 p.m. Also tonight is Kid’s (grades K-6) Night Out at the Versailles YMCA. The Y staff offer games, arts, crafts, snacks and more for kids from 7-8:30 p.m. This event can give parents a break.

This Saturday from 8-11 a.m. there is Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Versailles YMCA. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Children: $5 and adults $7.

Sunday, (Palm Sunday), April 14 there will be a “$5 All You Can Eat Breakfast” from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Frenchtown Parish Hall, as well as a Bake Sale which begins at 8 and always sells out before the breakfast ends.

Also Sunday at the Versailles YMCA there is an “Easter Egg Splash,” Darke County’s only Aquatic Egg Hunt. The event $3 for members and $5 for potential members and each age group has a time frame. Ages 4 and under will be from 1:30-1:50 p.m., ages 5-8 will be from 2-2:20 p.m. and ages 8-10 will be from 2:30-2:50 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Next week is Holy Week culminating with Easter Sunday. Many churches will have worship or masses on Holy Thursday and Good Friday. Please check with your church for more information.

Thursday, (Holy Thursday), April 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church will hold their Annual Soup N’ Sandwich Supper.

Next Saturday (Holy Saturday), April 19 is the Easter egg hunt to be held at Heritage Park. For details, contact the Versailles Vets Club.

Happy birthday to Uncle Bill Magoto (85), Rita Ehlers (80), Ruth Wirrig (94), Maggie Brewer (98), Angie Kaiser, Kami McEldowney, Kate Hartzell, Amanda Vencill, Joanna Cruz, Cory Donbrock, Blake Brewer, Natalie Klosterman, Katie Huwer, Ted Blakeley, Lacey Henninger, Nicole Meyers, Bob Magoto, Mackenzie Berning, Emily McClure, Jenna McClure, Angie Bruns, Grace Ruhenkamp, Kari Mangen, Cheryl Pothast, Ben Gilmore, Julie Deeter, Cathy Graves, Phil Mangen, Wendi Wilson, James Magoto, Eileen Prenger, Jared Turner, Jerry Wilker, Megan Ward, Trevor Mescher, Mark Cordonnier, Dane Cromwell, Melynda Moore, Hayden Shields, Janet Luthman, and Ethan Shields as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Jill and Eric Rhoades (9), Cristy & Pastor Kelly Moody (25), Kathy and Steve Monnin (26), Diane and Stanley Niekamp (27), Ann & Mitch Eiting, Anne and Rob Klamar (28), Angie and Larry Kaiser (30), Sylvia and Larry Henry (41), Jane and Dale Meier, Donna and Glenn Monnin (50), Judy and Ron Hoelscher (53), Barb and Bill Ahrens (54), and Vickie & Al Hetrick (55), Bernice and Paul Gehret (60).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Mike Smith, Art Gaier, Barb Kissinger, Lois Kindell, Joan Kunk, Sally Mescher, Thelma Johnson, Sue Vickroy, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jackson Hogenkamp (16), Verdin Stuckey (79), and Edward Barlage (86). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Dottie Treon, Lowell Rhoades, Sr., Mary Isenhouer, Lydia Schoen, Barb Agne, Yvonne Ridenour, Bud Sutter, Red Grillot, Dorothy Rhoades, Bertha McEldowney, Georgetta Monnin, Denny Winner, Betty Magoto, Bernard Shappie, Erna Voisard, Collette Weaver, Paul Rike, Shirley Cordonnier, Gordon Yount, Edward Stephan, Dale Snyder, Roger Magoto, Bernice Paulus, Dorothy Barga, Helen Fullenkamp, Jeff Dirksen, Mike Sirch, Edna Wilt, Ruth Oliver, Gene Cooley, Glen Shappie, Lucille Coffield, Val Francis, Della Kueterman, Gary Hess, Richard Wuebker, Norman Bubeck, and Marinus Ruschau and all those held in our hearts, but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Lean on each other’s strengths. Forgive each other’s weaknesses.” ~Unknown

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you come face to face with your greatest weakness.” ~Susan Gale

“Sometimes we’re tested. Not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths.” ~Unknown

“Never underestimate your strength, never overestimate your weakness.” ~Unknown

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-1.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.