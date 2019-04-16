New Madison News: Community plans Easter celebrations

Time to check those weather maps and try to project the next round of sunny days. Field work has been minimal this spring as rain days have pushed the planting season further back on the calendar.

The Holy Week observances are set to begin Thursday. The New Madison United Methodist Church and Fort Jefferson United Methodist will observe the Maundy Thursday with a soup supper following a service at New Madison. The time is 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to join.

Good Friday will be marked with a Tri-Village Community Service of Shadows at the Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren on Love Road. This service begins at 6:30 p.m.

An open invitation is extended to the public as the Tri-Village area churches gather together.

Easter will be marked with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at the Fort Jefferson Church and breakfast is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The traditional service will be at 10 a.m.

The New Madison United Methodist Church and Harrison Street Baptist Church will both observe Easter at 10:30 a.m.

Easter is time of rebirth with Mother Nature’s show of hyacinth, early tulips and forsythia against the greening grass and a yearning to renew our spirits and welcome the invitation to plant and plan for the warmer days ahead.

Plan ahead for the 5K race at the United Methodist Church. Set for June l, you can join in the annual event by running or walking. And you can get ready for the garage sales at the end of May and on June l. Start now and be ready!

Send an Easter card in the next couple of days to someone special. Drop off a spring flower to a loved one. Elaine Amburgey and I used to put chocolate surprises for one another in the mail slots at school. Think spring!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

