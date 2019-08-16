Making Darke County a priority

This is my first submission since our merger between The Early Bird and The Daily Advocate and I wanted to share our vision moving forward. First, we continue to invest into our community from events such as Annie’s Gala, Gathering at the Garst and the Annie Oakley Festival, as we’re not only supporting but providing extensive coverage as well.

The annual Annie Oakley parade we not only participated in but we provided live video coverage, as well. At the Gathering at the Garst, we had our booth and gave away two tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Fair.

All events had a good turnout and we’re proud to continue to support and participate in these events. You’ll continue to see us in the future because after all, that’s what a good community newspaper does; it supports and reports events and the news.

I also want to share a recent “complaint” we received at our offices from a gentleman who informed us we are carrying too much local news, especially in sports in the Daily Advocate. That is the best complaint I have ever heard in 42 years of being in this business. Our goal continues to be to strive to make both newspapers hyper-local with coverage of county-wide sporting events as well as local news and what’s happening across Darke County. Whether it is late breaking news that you can find on our websites by going to darkecountymedia.com or viewing our podcasts, we have you covered.

Our goal remains unchanged, to keep you informed and entertained. So we’re proud when we hear from individuals that we have too much local content. I’ll listen to that type of comment all day and every day.

We also hope you will visit us at the Great Darke County Fair. You’ll see our combined booth for Darke County Media that will be hosting both The Daily Advocate as well as The Early Bird newspapers.

We have many fun events occurring throughout the fair at our booth and, of course, it’s a great place to take advantage of our special subscription rate during Fair week, (well, actually nine days) for your renewal or new subscription package or just stop by to say hello and let us know how we’re doing.

Don’t forget to enter for the Lifestyle Recliner and pick up your copy of our Fair books.

They are packed with great information sure to make your fair visit a good one.

We’re inside the coliseum with an extended booth area so again, stop by and say hello.

We look forward to seeing you.

We are a work in progress and will continue to strive to be your one-stop shop for all your news and information needs. If it happens in or around Darke County, we’ve got you covered.

From the Publisher’s Pen