Logo Art Contest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the ongoing health crisis Arcanum Preservation Society has decided to cancel their Logo Art Contest that was scheduled to wrap up May 1st. Please email arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com to be put on the list to be notified when the event is rescheduled. The APS will be hosting meetings online until further notice. Please follow them on Facebook for details.

Have you heard of the Hearts for Healthcare Workers campaign? The movement encourages people across the country to decorate and cut out red or pink hearts to display on windows at home and businesses around town. This movement was started in Topeka, Kansas to raise awareness for the local healthcare workers in their community. Tammy Broadbent, who created the Topeka page, says she hopes that doctors and nurses will feel encouraged by all of the hearts on their way to work. “It reminds them that their community is behind them and we care about them and we want them to be safe and well so they can care for our community and the people we love,” Broadbent said. I noticed some hearts already at Immanuel Baptist Church here in Arcanum this week. How about you? Do you have a healthcare worker in your family or your neighborhood? Show them a little love and decorate your window with some red or pink hearts! And don’t forget that it takes a whole team of healthcare workers, not just nurses and doctors. Pray and support everyone: transporters, the lab, environmental, the techs running your scans, registration, kitchen, firefighters, and paramedics. It takes a whole team of people.

Our local Farmers Market will start every Saturday during summer beginning June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park on West George. All vendors are welcome to come and setup, contact Sharon Troutwine with questions. They are specifically looking for garden produce, fruit, honey, baked goods, quality crafts and homemade items. More details to come later this Spring.

Congratulations to my son, Zachary Rhodehamel on his engagement to Ms. Kelly Wills, the daughter of Tom and Jane Wills of Greenville, Ohio. Zach is a Wright State University and AHS graduate, he currently is a Buyer at Green Tokai in Brookville, Ohio. Kelly is a graduate of Greenville High School, Ohio University and is finishing her Masters at Tiffin University; she is Director of Volunteer Services at Dayton Children’s Hospital. I know that my husband would be very proud to call Kelly his “newest” daughter, Welcome to the family, Kelly.

A new way of life has been occurring for most of us over the past several weeks. I know I had never heard the term “Zoom” before let alone used it multiple times to stay connected to my work place while working from home. It’s not only being used for work, but I have enjoyed worshipping with my church family and fellowshipping with friends and family the same way! Who knew we would all have to change our way of life so quickly? Thank you for technology to keep us connected and allowing some of us to keep working from home. I pray that you will stay safe and remain healthy through this crisis and that our country will come out of this stronger than ever.

I also encourage everyone to support your local businesses in Arcanum. We have enjoyed many delicious meals from the local restaurants that have supported us through the years over the past few weeks. They are working hard and trying to serve all of us the best way they can.

I have missed connecting with you the last several weeks, the paper has been going through a downsizing for a few weeks during the pandemic and stopped running the local freelance columns. You will see my column if there is room over the new few weeks.

Have you started a puzzle or a good book this past week? I discovered an old pastime and realized that I really missed it – I started a counted cross-stitch project and I’m hooked again. I also got out my old bread machine and made a loaf of bread – it made the house smell wonderful and it was delicious! Now that life has slowed down, sit back and enjoy it! We just might make it through this crisis and become better well-rounded individuals!

The trustees of Van Buren Township and Twin Township regretfully have cancelled the annual Memorial Day Services at Ithaca Cemetery and Abbottsville Cemetery this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trustees state that they will still be placing honorary flags on veteran’s grace during the week prior to May 24th.

“Simplicity boils down to two steps: Identify the essential. Eliminate the rest.” ~ Leo Babauta

“Best things in life aren’t things.” ~ Mike Ness

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” ~ Robert Brault

By Vickie Rhodehamel “Arcanum News” for the week of April 20, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

