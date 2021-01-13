Solutions through policy, not violence

Growing up on our family farm, I didn’t go to the city much. We lived a joyful and contented childhood, playing in the woods and farming the land my ancestors farmed. I started reading books and learning about the heroic men and women of the past. I was enamored by historical figures who sacrificed for what they knew to be right. Not all of them were gracious and kind, but they were seeking the greater good when they devised our unique system of governance.

Time rolled by and I went to Washington D.C. for the first time. I remember walking into the Capitol, amazed at our form of government. After meeting some of our government officials and getting a tour, I went home to read more about leadership and our form of government. It was clear to me that although it wasn’t perfect, our system was the best in the world, and it enabled individuals to live in freedom.

The American experiment was working. Years rolled by, and God opened the doors for me to run for state office. The first day I walked into the State Capitol, I looked up and thought to myself, “Here in America we have something special, and I want to never forget that.”

After two years, I still feel the same way every time I enter the building. During my time I have encountered Republicans, Democrats, staff, community members, protesters, and everyone in between. We might not all agree, but the system works well, as it reflects Ohioans’ differing beliefs and passions. That’s the beauty of a Representative Democracy.

The genius of the American system is that our strong differences are resolved through discussion and debate —through policy not violence.

It deeply burdens me to see the bloodshed and terror that happened this summer.

It deeply burdened me to see the bloodshed and terror that happened Wednesday.

I ran for office because I know America is better than this. I wake up each day with renewed commitment to work on good policy, because I know our Representative Democracy works. It might be slow and painfully frustrating at times, but Americans’ voices are being heard. My community’s voice is being heard. Our beliefs are being drafted into bills every month. Those bills are moving through the legislature and made into laws. That’s the beauty of a Representative Democracy.

Speak your beliefs.

Write your thoughts.

Protest peacefully.

Raise your family well.

Worship God.

Serve your neighbor.

A Representative Democracy is the best form of government in the world, and together we can continue showing the world’s nations that a shining city on a hill still exists.

Powell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_powell-1.jpg Powell

By Jena Powell State Representative

State Representative Jena Powell represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County. For more information, contact Rep. Powell’s office at 614-466-8114 or Rep80@ohiohouse.gov . Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

State Representative Jena Powell represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County. For more information, contact Rep. Powell’s office at 614-466-8114 or Rep80@ohiohouse.gov . Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.