Library to host more moon memory events

Memories of the Neil Armstrong moon landing were stroked by media coverage this week of Americans sharing a dream as the rocket rolled from its launch site and then accomplished its mission of putting a man on the moon.

Those of a “certain age” shared the memory and many of us long for a renewal of that spirit of unity and purpose.

We did it then from a need to have our place in the space race and from a need to explore “the possibilities” of reaching out for new answers.

Today is chaotic in our nation’s political behavior. Armstrong’s flight can be a lesson that life can unfold new answers and possibilities if we unify our our purpose and celebrate our heritage.

Youngsters can celebrate the moon experience with books at the New Madison Public Library. It can spur a new generation of dreams.

The museum has two new bronze life-sized statues at the Wapakoneta museum. One depicts Armstrong as a test pilot, and the other has a boy sitting on a bench while holding a model airplane.

To encourage science, technology, engineering and math education, the museum dedicated a STEM Inspiration Center.

A trip to the museum would make a great summer trip for youngsters, especially this year.

The Armstrong Museum, located north of us, has worked closely with the local library in recent years during summer reading projects. Brenda Miller, director, organized this summer’s experiences around science and the Armstrong anniversary.

Galatic Storytime is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. and the program Black Holes is scheduled for Family Night with the Armstrong Museum personnel from 6 -7 p.m.

The employees of the Farmers State Bank is sponsoring this program and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of NMPL. Share the moment with children and grandchildren. Be proud of the past and inspire the future.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

