Time to honor Mom

NEW MADISON – Time to let Mom know how much you appreciate and honor her hours of love and sacrifice on your behalf.

It is a very busy time of year as we spend more time outdoors and prepare flower and vegetable gardens as well as clean up yards and mow grass. However, the time with Mom is special. A warm hug, a touching card, a vase or pot of flowers binds your Love even stronger.

You can find some flowers at the Tri-Village School Greenhouse.

Students of the Miami Valley Chapter of the MVCTC will have a wide variety of floral plants and vegetables. The students will be working at the Greenhouse the weeks of May 9-11, May 16-18 and May 23-25. Thursday and Friday hours are 3-7 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make your selection from sweet potato vine, salvia, calibrachoa, sprenger fern, petunias, compatibles, geraniums, impatiens and bacopia. For the vegetable area you can choose tomatoes, cucumbers jalepeno peppers, bell peppers, cabbage and zucchini.

To accommodate the Tri-Village alumni gathering at the school on May 18, the greenhouse will be open until 5:30 p.m.

The Alumni will open doors at 4 p.m. and serve appetizers until 6 p.m. when dinner is served by Delight Catering. If you have not registered, it is $17.50 per dinner and you can send the registration form to Monyca Schlechty, 106 Union Drive, New Madison. The menu includes a variety of appetizers before the meal of ham, chicken, potatoes and vegetables. The fresh fruit bowl is always inviting and the sweet tooth crowd can choose from an array of tempting desserts.

The committee is working hard to keep the attendance numbers growing. If you are still deciding on registering, set aside May 18 as an evening with old friends who are the only ones to really share those school day memories with you.

Another evening of remembrance and smiles will be held June 15, when the Palestine, Hollansburg or Westmont alumni members enjoy a meal at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine. The evening will begin with a social hour at 4:30, followed by dinner at 5:30.

Class members from l969 will be honored and there will be special recognition of 1959, l949 and l944. “Spittin Image” will be the entertainment.

The dinner is $16. Contact Reece Fraley or Dixie Robbins. Send the registration form to Dixie at 1452 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, New Madison.

While travelling through the past, consider a lively afternoon of fun and music on May 13th when Tom Everhart takes over as host-disc jockey for the Memory Lane Prom Dance. Gathering at the VFW in Greenville, seniors will enjoy the theme “Monday, Monday.” The ‘prom’ goes from l to 3:30 p.m. with the hall opening at noon. It is a carry in meal and you are invited to dress formally, but it is not required.

This is Tom’s fifth year in the role of music master and he is drawing people back who travel several miles for the event. Highlighting the afternoon will be a king, queen, prince and princess from the Persons Centered Services.

Join the fun on May 13.

Congratulations to Austin Bruner of the Tri-Village track team. Austin, a senior, claimed first place wins in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races at the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational Track Meet. He set a new record in each event.

Keep Poppy Days in mind on May 17 and l8. Wearing a poppy shows remembrance of World War 1. Any donation helps the local American Legion serve the community of veterans.

Calendars will be full this month but never too busy to remember “Mom” on Sunday, May 12.

By Shirley Dubbs

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

