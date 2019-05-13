Old Fashioned Days begin this weekend

ARCANUM – Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days festival starts Friday, May 17, and continues all weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open during OFD May 18 and 19 from 1-4 p.m. This will be AWTHS’s 15th anniversary celebration. The open house will feature historic house tours, displays about the founders as well as restoration and info about the organization and the building.

You’ll want to enjoy the Arcanum Fire Department Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 18 from 6-9:30 a.m. at the firehouse. Then have lunch on Saturday with the Lion’s Club Chicken Barbecue!

On Sunday morning, the 19th you can attend church services in Ivestor Park with the congregations of Gordon UMC, Ithaca Grace UMC and St. Matthew’s Ithaca at 9:30 a.m. Bring a lawn chair, your friends and neighbors, a side-dish and stay for a picnic lunch.

Also on Sunday at the AHS Fieldhouse, the Arcanum A# Club and members of the music departments will be holding their annual Mattress Sale Event. Help support the Arcanum Band. They will be hosting their 3rd Annual mattress sale fundraiser. A complete mattress showroom will be set up in the Arcanum High School field house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the Arcanum Band! Take a peek at what to expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tEjzhM-kVU. If you, or anyone that you know, needs a new mattress, come check out this one-day event.

The Arcanum Alumni Trojan Advisory Committee who plan the annual Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called the Alumni Banquet) elected new chairpersons following this years’ event. The new Co-chairpersons are Sally Sharritts, and Carolyn Hollinger. During OFD they will be selling Raffle tickets on Troutwine Auto Sales’ truck lot for two large gift baskets; one basket will be an Adult Picnic Basket and the other will be a Movie Night Basket. The proceeds from this will help the committee buy much-needed eight -oot tables for use at the annual event. In case, you didn’t know for the past many, many years tables are borrowed from multiple churches for this event. The tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5. Donations will also be accepted, so stop by and support the Alumni.

Main Street Pizza and Carryout on South Main Street plan to open this weekend! Be sure to stop by and check them out.

The Arcanum Military Banner Dedication will be on May 27 at 1 p.m. at AWTHS. Please bring a lawn chair as the event is planned for outside if the weather cooperates, in case of rain it will be held inside the historical house. This project was coordinated by Sue (Hunt) Besecker and Ron and Shirley Baker. There was a lot of hard work that is very much appreciated. Thank you so much for all the hours of volunteering to complete this project.

The local Boy Scout troop will be on hand for a flag ceremony and a few golf carts will be available to take a tour and view the banners that are now so eloquently displayed on East South Street and North Main Street. Thank you again to all those who worked so hard to make this vision a reality.

Save the Date – The Arcanum Athletic Boosters is sponsoring a golf outing on June 8 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. This is a 4-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1:30. If you don’t play golf, but would like to help out they do need hole sponsorships for the outing. Please direct any questions concerning this event to Kelly Norris at 937.417.2512.

Later this summer, the AWTHS and Twin Township will be sponsoring a Cemetery Preservation class to be held on July 20th at Ithaca Cemetery, State Route 503. For more information check out their Facebook page: Gravestone Guardians of Ohio or Annette Stewart at www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org . Registration forms are also available at the Arcanum Public Library.

Last minute update – Serve Arcanum Postponed. Unfortunately, the weather was not promising for last Friday. Serve Arcanum will now be on Tuesday, May 14. Thank you to our students and faculty for making this an annual project for our community.

“Spring is God’s way of saying, ‘One more time!’ “~Robert Orben

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’” ~ Robin Williams

“Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” ~ Al Bernstei

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

