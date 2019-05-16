Hat etiquette is real

Perhaps it’s because I’ve been reminded by all the western shows my husband loves to watch, or maybe it’s because I simply remember when men removed their hats when entering a building; not just in a church, but any building including a house, classroom, theater, restaurants, etc.

However, today there is always one or two men sitting in front of me wearing a hat in a theatre or concert hall. I also see men wearing their ball caps while dining out. There really is such a thing as hat etiquette even if it is largely ignored.

A hat can be both a utilitarian and complimentary accessory for men. Hats can further be an extension of a man’s respectfulness and manners. For example, it is a sign of respect to remove one’s hat during formal events and processions such as wedding or funeral processions. Hats should also be removed during formal photographs and during the national anthem. The hat should be held so the internal lining is not visible to others and during the national anthem the hat should be held in the right hand so that the hat covers the left shoulder and the right hand is over the heart.

Men also look polished when they tip their hat as a greeting to someone. Maybe it’s the slight bow they give, maybe it’s the lifting of the hat, maybe it’s the greeting of hello or good morning, or perhaps it’s all three, but to me it’s the mark of elegance, chivalry and attentiveness from days long ago. Forever we will associate the stovepipe hat with Abraham Lincoln.

Hats can convey respect to others when they are tipped in gratitude for service or they can be removed prior to starting a conversation. Removing the hat (doffing) when meeting someone outdoors shows great respect and the hat can be placed on the head after a minute.

Although I personally am not a fan of ball caps (probably because they are incredibly common) the same etiquette applies to them as to a fedora, cowboy, straw, or safari hat.

I remember when most all occupations wore a hat. Even McDonald’s and Burger King issued caps as part of their uniform. One could immediately tell whether a person was a pilot, railroad engineer, firefighter, letter carrier, chef, construction worker, farmer or businessman. Even clergy wore hats and women too. I remember the uniqueness of a nurse’s hat, the meter maid and the airline stewardess (now known as flight attendants).

Aside from graduates, the pope, rabbis, old order religious, state troopers and the military professional or stylish hats and caps seemed to have faded from sight leaving only the ball cap with funny sayings or an advertiser’s logo.

And most of those caps are worn to conceal one’s baldness above any other function, which is probably why men don’t remove their hats anymore. Which leads me to ponder whether wearing a ball cap is simply “the toupee of today”. Personally in a public setting, I’d rather see a balding head than a ball cap lodged atop one’s head. But that’s just one reminiscent gal’s opinion.

A few hat idioms (phrases) and meanings:

“Hat in hand” = humbly asking a favor

“Keep it under your hat” = not to reveal or discuss something publicly

“Pass the hat” = to ask for contributions

“Wear many hats” = to have many roles or jobs

“Hats off” = admiration for someone who has done something praiseworthy

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Monday, May 20 is the Versailles K of C Blood Drive, which will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 8440 State Route 47.

Sunday, May 26 is the VHS Graduation and Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day.

Birthday wishes to Annabel Subler (102), Della Burch (87), Charles Brown (87), Kathy Stump (77), Roberta Mangen, Alexis Bercaw, Keith Horst, Jacci Spencer, Taylor Hayes, Dan Weaver, Jolene Rinderle, Becci Miller, Mitchell Gehle, Judy Magoto, Janice Tebbe, October Apple, Donna Huelskamp, Savannah Apple, Travis Wilker, Ed Ruhe, Carrie Borchers, Alan Henry, Bonnie Phlipot, Jackie Watren, Mary Lou Runner, Michael Menke, Kendall Monnin, Colleen McKnight, Sharon Kunk, Allen Platfoot, Corianna Alexander, Carol Francis, Kris Krueger, Diane Gilmore, Rachel Francis, Danielle Cochran-Ring, Della Steinke, Sue Drees, Grant Jones, Bryanna Blakeley, Karen Lawrence, David Holfinger II, Mike Holfinger, Shad Unger, Tammy Collins, Jenny Timmerman, Ryan Langston, and Lauren Unger on their recent or approaching birthday.

Anniversary wishes to Jen and Josh Overholser (2), Danielle and AJ Magoto (4), Fr. Eric Wood (4), Teri and Dirk Unger (8), Sarah and Dick Rhoades (12), Fr. Jim Simons (14), Nickie and Ryan Meyer (14), Kim and Chad Groff (16), Kelly and Barry Paulus (22), Marcie and Jason Stammen (23), Michelle and Steve Sherman (23), Cindy and Eric Miller, Brenda and Doug Schmitmeyer (25), Barbara and Steve Fort (28), Lois and David Bruns (30), Vickie and Pat Monnin (36), Marilyn and Tom Blakeley (40), Irene and Bob Murphy (?), Betty and John Wagaman (43), Barb and Don Cordonnier (45), Mary and Louie Grieshop (50), Wanda and Leroy Billenstein (55), Carolyn and Gary Poling (59), and Karen and Jim Lawrence (60).

Also, I’d like to extend a special hello to Betty Grimes, Kathleen Floyd, David Gauvey, as well as Rev. David and Linda Wilson.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Joy Roseberry, Jennifer Weber, Ed Collins, Marvin Keller, Diane Barga, Mike Smith, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of David “Half Moon” Spillers (64), James Simmons (72), Barbara Boevers (72), and Alma Miller (88). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of James Rinderle, Mary Jane Huber, Clifford Fritz, Doyle Iiams, Sherri Horner Todd, Katy Bergman, Alice Brewer, Max Middendorf, Levadia Barga, Virginia McClurg, Fr. Bob Monnin, Alma Pequignot, David “Bubbles” Marshal, Paul Bensman, Don “Flowers” Grillot, Ed Lease, Mamie Warrick, Janice Raffle, Allyson Mescher, Winnie Bulcher, Al Meyer, Ruth Wagner, Donald Meyer, Kenny Luthman, Fr. Leo Hoying, Rick Francis, Lynn Henry, and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“A man is conveys his personality in his hat and how he wears it.” ~C. Edwards

“Wearing a hat versus not wearing a hat is the difference between looking adequate and looking your best.” ~Levine Hat Compan

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2-1-1.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.