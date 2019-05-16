Don’t forget about Mom

Holidays abound.

This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration held on May 5. It has gained popularity in certain social circles, much to the same degree as St. Patrick’s Day. Cinco de Mayo celebrates with margaritas while St. Patrick’s Day celebrates with beer.

Monday, May 6, is National Nurses Day and Nurses Appreciation Week is from May 6-12. An appropriate acknowledgement would be a thank you card or letter of appreciation to your favorite nurse.

Next week is Mother’s Day. I phrase it as a week because that’s how florists view the holiday. Since everyone has a mother and the holiday falls on Sunday we florists are as busy as bees delivering flowers throughout the entire week, because it takes more than one day to provide fresh bouquets to all the moms in the area.

These holidays are side-by-side on the calendar and I noticed a real correlation between being a mother and being a nurse. However, aside from possibly needing a margarita as a stress reliever I couldn’t connect Cinco de Mayo with Nurses Day and Mother’s Day.

Being a mother is more than biology. Some mothers have additional descriptive tags such as step, foster, surrogate, or in-laws. Being a mother is the maternal role of parenthood in which she makes countless sacrifices to be sure her children are equipped with knowledge, skills and abilities to make them competent and productive human beings. A mother is a protector, nurturer, disciplinarian, teacher and friend. She is a selfless and loving human, putting the needs and wants of her children ahead of herself.

As children we did not recognize all the sacrifices our mothers made on our behalf, but once we left the nest we soon discovered that no one will ever love us like our mother did. This truth may have been the cruelest discovery we endured as adults.

Our mothers love us despite our flaws and worry about our health and well-being no matter our age and that’s where the nursing similarities come into play.

When we are sick we desire our mother’s love; she calmed our fears and comforted us with her care and concern. The only person who comes close to filling our Mom’s shoes when we are ill is a nurse. We desire the traits of a nurse to be caring, compassionate, comforting, encouraging, gentle, sympathetic, kind, helpful, attentive, patient and devoted…in other words, we want our Mommy!

When we are ailing we expect a high degree of attention from medical professionals. It has been my experience that nurses meet or exceed my expectations, which may be why they are sometimes referred to as an angel of mercy. Nurses care about people, therefore even in retirement once a nurse, always a nurse. A nurse is one who opens the eyes of a newborn and gently closes the eyes of a dying man. It is indeed a high blessing to be the first and last to witness the beginning and the end of life.

This might be the reason William Osler stated, “The trained nurse has become one of the greatest blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and priest.”

Nurses are the unsung heroes in the medical field. Being a nurse, like being a Mom is not a job, it’s who they are and we owe them our gratitude and respect.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tuesday, May , is the Ohio Primary Election Day. Ohio has a nice website to help you find the necessary information about the candidates, the election calendar, absentee voting, and election results at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/ Versailles has a one-half percent income tax levy renewal on the ballot.

Happy birthday Xavier Harvey, Julie Magoto, Ed Mayo, Beverly Baltes, Harry Bruns, Brian Henry, Randy Magoto, Kathy Wood Re, Billie Hale Platfoot, Taylor Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong, Kayla Clark, Mike Hayes, Ethan Rhoades, Kensie Rhoades, Kevin Flory, Maxwell Curtis, Jan Collins, Kate Brewer, Tracy Nagel, Kristina Treon, Claire Holzapfel, Haylee Lewis, Paige Holzapfel, Andrew Holfinger, Trevor Dirksen, Polly Grow, Rick Berger, Matthew Gibbons, Jason Keihl, John Hilgefort, Emily Harman, Kathy Heitkamp, Rebecca Liette, Ginny Moorman, Rebecca Pohl, Rosie Koverman, and Ed Ruhe on their recent or approaching birthday, as well as,anniversary wishes to Joelle and Judson Delancey (7), Nikki and Jason Roll (10), Mary and Tim Koons (19), Susan and John Mangen (19), Karen and Cory May, Julie and Andy Monnin (24), Rhonda and Bryan Albers (30), Jackie and Rick Voisard (33), Angie and Jim McGowan (36), Colleen and Dan Hayes (41), Deb and Ted Baker (41), Jeanne and Brad Miller (46), Sharon and Gary Kunk (47), Kathy and George Subler (55) Linda and Carl Drees (59), and Jean and Paul Shimp (63).

Congratulations to the Prom Queen and King: Madison Ahrens and Zach Griesdorn.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Darlene Ryan, Marvin Keller, Diane Barga, Mike Smith, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Melisa Ordean (42) and Barbara Hiatt (82). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of infant Krystina Leighann Reardon, Carol Barhorst, Martha Kuether, Jeanne Potter, and Ruth Haft, Ray Francis, Mary Dues, Jeff Mescher, Susan Brewer, Brent Corn, Betty Bigham, Tim Sloan, Bill Harman, Lucille Lee, Pauline Schmiesing, Phillip Grillot, Edith Brandt, Margaret Streib, Michael Dapore, Roger Mangen, Joan Barga, Gene and Betty Meyer, Ruth Oliver, Phyllis Albritton, Ruth Gaier, John McGreevy, Glen Shappie and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Once a Mom, always a Mom. No matter how grown the kids are they will always be precious babies in your eyes. Or is it once a Mom, always a cook?” ~Unknown

“When you’re a mother you’re never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” ~Sophia Loren

“Nurses and Moms listen, counsel, support, wipe tears, hold hands, and provide comfort and care without a prescription.” ~C. Edwards

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2-1-2.jpg

By Kathy Magat9 Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.