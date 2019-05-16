Is it nap time?

There is great value in taking a nap, so much so that many countries take a midday break; closing businesses and stores so everyone gets the opportunity to relax and recharge. Most Spanish-speaking countries, including Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Spain, take a siesta, or planned break in the day.

The term siesta comes from the Latin hora sexta. which translates to the sixth hour, which is also traditionally known as noon. Siestas also are common in Italy, Greece, North Africa, Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, China, the Middle East and the Philippines. The siesta originated in Spain for a couple of reasons; to rejuvenate the body and to suspend work during the hottest hours of the day.

Research reveals advantages for taking a power nap, as it is often referred to here in the U.S. Greek studies indicate that people who nap lower their chances of suffering a heart attack. Japanese high schools have been instituting a 15 minute afternoon nap for all their students to promote mental alertness and a midday nap is a Constitutional right in China. Other benefits include sharpened alertness, increased stamina, memory retention, cell repair, hormone maintenance, and improved motor skills.

There is scientific proof that our circadian rhythm dips between 12 and 2 p.m. During this period we have greater difficulty in concentrating. Therefore, some countries have established “nap salons” in large cities. There is one such company in New York called MetroNaps and some companies pay the fees as a health benefit to their employees.

Babies, animals and senior citizens know how to nap instinctively. It’s really not hard, simply rest when you’re tired. In the United States we seem to stress ourselves out trying to balance our schedules between faith, family, work, and recreation. From our teenage years and throughout the next 40-plus years we seem to ignore our sleep requirements. When we can’t squeeze more into our waking hours we simply sleep less. Without adequate rest we can become irritable and muddleheaded.

By the time we realize we cannot sustain such an impractical pace, nor can we do it all, we are sleep deprived. At first most all of us are embarrassed to admit we could use a nap, but as we feel the benefits of such a snooze we gradually let those feelings of defeat leave us. Taking a nap is not a sign of age, rather taking a nap is listening to the needs of your body and that is an inner wisdom.

With that I think I’ll take my nap now.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, April 26 the Versailles FFA Greenhouse opens from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, April 28 the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary will be holding an Open to the Public Benefit Breakfast Buffet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 is the Miss USA pageant live on Fox at 8 p.m. Miss Ohio, Alice Magoto, will be competing for Miss USA. This is the granddaughter of my uncle and aunt; John and Martha Magoto of Russia.

Tuesday, May 7 is the Ohio Primary Election Day. Ohio has a nice website to help you find the necessary information about the candidates, the election calendar, absentee voting, and election results at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/ Versailles has a one-half percent income tax levy renewal on the ballot.

Versailles Promenade will be held in the Performing Arts Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., enter through door 19. Crowning of the king and queen immediately follows the promenade. Good luck to court candidates Madison Ahrens, Kayla Bohman, Alexa Didier, Caitlyn Luthman, Ava Moran, Ben Albers, Brooks Blakeley, Zach Griesdorn, Alex Keiser, and Cole Luthman.

Happy birthday Riley Schmitmeyer (1), Xavier Middendorf, Nicole Ingle, Julie Richard Magoto, Kris Poeppelman, Ruth Kremer, Lauren Flory, Tiffany Fine, Brandy Spencer, Christina Chrisman, Sue Mohler, Jerry Chrisman, David Nixon, Barbara Sanderson, Gabe Cusick, Joe Cusick, Pastor Kelly Moody, Marie Carity, Charles Broering, Michelle Baker, Kylie Kremer, Lois Magoto, Marti Phelan, Don “Mushy” Marchal, Elizabeth Eiting, Larry Boos, Julie Barlage, John Bruns, Angie Cromwell, Jerry Magoto, Kristina Marshall, Whitney Mann, Pam Spitzer, Brian & Jason Hemmelgarn, Linda Moody, Tony Luthman, Antrum Stewart, Julie Covault, Kyle Christian, Larry Langston, Sandy Noggle, Joe Taylor, Isabele Henninger, and Steffani Crummett as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Kim and Mike Hayes (16), Jenny and Chris Hamilton (17), Jenni and Steve Shields (17), Rhonda and Keith Moorman (29), Lil and Steve Borchers (32), Connie and Luke Stahler (45), Cyndie and Mark Rhoades (48), and Irene and Urban Gehret (60).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Diane Barga, Mike Smith, Barb Kissinger, Tom Scott, Ruth Pierron, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Shirley Irene Wood (83), Emma Joan Watren (84), Kenneth “Woody” Wood (86), Lois Kindell (90), and Jeanne Naveau (93). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Kenneth Lechleiter, Michael Pressnall Carol “Darlene” Fair, Joyce Lease, Helen Maxine Martin, Wilma Zumberger, Lonas “Von” Spitzer, Mary Ann Heitkamp, Jean Meyer, Rita Hilgefort, George Coffield, Herbert Huber, Jean McGlinch and all those held in our hearts, but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“You know you’re grown up when a nap is no longer a punishment but a reward.” ~Unknown

“Perhaps life is just a series of obstacles preventing us from taking a nap.” ~Unknown

“If taking a nap sounds juvenile consider calling them horizontal life pauses.” ~C. Edwards

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

