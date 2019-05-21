Landscape changes at Washington and Main

NEW MADISON – The old buffet building is coming down. The landscape will certainly change at the Washington and Main Street crossing without the familiar building that once housed a thriving business in the village. It had been abandoned.

Today people recall the buffet when it offered a variety of salads and hot foods, as well as a wide selection of pie choices. Lunch time was busy and it was a favorite week end outing.

However, it had also been a furniture store and funeral home. A large green area will be maintained in that site.

Coming up are the Memorial Day services. The Laroy Farst Post in New Madison will lead the programming on Sunday, May 26, beginning with services at Otterbein Cemetery at 11 a.m., Fort Jefferson Cemetery at noon and the Green

Mound Cemetery at 2 p.m. Del Braund Jr. will once again play the bagpipes. The auxiliary will serve a hot lunch, beginning at 11 a.m. The menu will include coney dogs, sloppy joes and homemade desserts.

The Niles Richards Post will hold ceremonies on Monday, May 27. Palestine Cemetery is scheduled for services at 10 a.m. and Longtown Cemetery is at 11 a.m.

The Hollansburg Cemetery service is planned at l p.m. followed by a carry in picnic. The Post will provide meat and buns.

Time to plan your garage sale. Or, plan your visits to garage sales! The community garage sales will be offering items you might want on May 30, 31 and June l.

The 5K at the United Methodist Church will be held June l and it welcomes

runners from throughout the area. If you aren’t registered, there are sign up sheets at businesses here in town, or come early to the church basement. The race begins at 9 a.m. A fun run for the younger ‘set’ will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Support the local fire department by planning a BBQ lunch on June l.

You can enjoy a great and popular meal after the race and during garage sale shopping. Serving begins at 11 a.m. and we all know that line starts forming early!

Congratulations Austin Bruner for CCC wins in all three of his events.

He was champion in the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash. Maria Petry and Lissa Siler get a tip of the hat for performances at the CCC. They were first and second in the long jump event. The CCC track and field championships were held at West Alexandria.

The New Madison Public Library has handout material on the summer reading program.

The Camp Growth program is coming soon. The United Methodist Church is sponsoring this annual event for area youngsters. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 to 27 and July 9 to 18. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the youth will be involved in activities to keep involved with math, reading, science, history, engineering, music, art, Bible study, team building and service projects.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-2.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

