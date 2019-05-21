Commencement exercises set for this weekend

ARCANUM – Arcanum High School’s 2019 commencement exercises will be held May 25 at 11 a.m.

This year’s valedictorian is Meredith Cass and the salutatorian is Makenna Gunckel. A total of 86 seniors are candidates to graduate this year. Meredith plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in pre-law, while Makenna has her sights set on Indiana University and elementary dducation. Congrats to all the seniors!

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters is sponsoring a golf outing on June 8 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. This is a 4-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1:30. If you don’t play golf, but would like to help out they do need hole sponsorships for the outing. Please direct any questions concerning this event to Kelly Norris at 937.417.2512.

The Arcanum Military Banner Dedication will be on May 27 at 1 p.m. at AWTHS. Please bring a lawn chair as the event is planned for outside if the weather cooperates, in case of rain it will be held inside the historical house. This project was coordinated by Sue (Hunt) Besecker and Ron and Shirley Baker. There was a lot of hard work that is very much appreciated. Thank you so much for all the hours of volunteering to complete this project. The local Boy Scout troop will be on hand for a flag ceremony and a few golf carts will be available to take a tour and view the banners that are now so eloquently displayed on East South Street and North Main Street. Thank you again to all those who worked so hard to make this vision a reality.

There is limited space available for the Cemetery Preservation class sponsored by the AWTHS and Twin Township to be held on July 20th at Ithaca Cemetery, State Route 503. For more information check out their Facebook page: Gravestone Guardians of Ohio or Annette Stewart at www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org . Registration forms are also available at the Arcanum Public Library. Get your reservation in soon if you want to attend.

This past week Zane Rhodehamel was honored to throw out the first pitch for the Arcanum Varsity Boys’ Baseball team when they played Springboro High School at Fifth-Third Field in Dayton. Zane is our great-nephew who is battling leukemia. Please continue to remember him in your prayers.

Congratulations to the Lady Trojan Softball team for winning the CCC conference title. The ladies won the conference with a 11-1 record. Seniors on the team are Laura Lumpkin, Kaylee Wilcox, and Macey Hartman. Congratulations Lady Trojans!!

Don’t forget the AWTHS will host their first Coffee & Conversation this summer with Kurt Troutwine. The event is scheduled for June 8 starting at 10 a.m. with an informal time of Kurt telling about his experiences about life in Arcanum and serving 31 years with the Arcanum Fire Department. Kurt has served as fire chief for the past 11 years. He lives in Arcanum with his wife, Linda and has two children and six grandchildren. Coffee and goodies will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

The Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 26, at 1 p.m. with Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum H.S. band members

performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Twin Township Memorial Service will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 26, at 2 p.m. with Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The Address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church.

All Darke County residents are eligible to participate in an Electronic Recycling Day on May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 1 Shot Scrap & Recycling Plant located at 6377 Hahn Rd in Bradford. This will be sponsored by the Darke County Solid Waste District; check out their Facebook page for more information.

The Arcanum Cheerleaders will host the AHS Victory 5K on Monday, May 27. Registration is open. This year the cheerleaders are donating a portion of the proceeds to the family of Zane Rhodehamel. Zane is the preschooler in our community is battling leukemia. The shirts for the event are a superhero design in honor of Zane; participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite superhero for the race. Entry fees are $20 with a t-shirt or $15 without a t-shirt. For more details, please contact cheer coach, Lauren Brandenburg at 937/564-0646.

The Middle School Arcanum Band was awarded a I or a Superior rating at concert band contest last weekend – congratulations to Mrs. Marsh and members of the band.

“Horticulturally, the month of May is opening night, Homecoming, and Graduation Day all rolled into one.” — Tam Mossman

“Instruction ends in the schoolroom, but education ends only with life.” —Frederick W. Robertson

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

