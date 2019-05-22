Ironing the wrinkles

We do it, don’t we? Yep. We look at everyone else who might possibly be our age and wonder if we look that good, or maybe that bad. Age. We seem to be defined by it. How do I know? Well….

There has been a change in my visits to the doctor. For some reason I don’t seem to get the same attention to my concerns as I did before. “It is just part of growing older.” Hm. Well, I don’t really buy that. I know my body pretty well and know that some of the changes have happened quickly. All of a sudden I seem to have red spots that pop up over night. They are the size of a dime. If I was thirty, I would be sent to dermatology. But for me, “It is just part of growing older.” Another hm.

I notice that my son treats me differently. Not necessarily in a good way. Just because I can’t jump down from the bleachers as quickly and could use a hand, he doesn’t need to say “Hey, need a little help, Mom?” Of course I do. I just don’t need his chuckling as he does it. My grand twins even inform me that I am old. Hard to understand since I sit on the floor to play with them. I play basketball with them. I will try most anything to keep involved. I’m not old!

On top of everything else, I keep getting AARP info wanting me to join and get oldster benefits. I’ll get there. Just not feeling it yet. I get ads for wheelchairs, first alerts for when I tumble over my own feet, hearing aids, life insurance, walk in bathtubs, all sorts of ‘old’ ads. Not interested! If I am, then I will check it out. Anyway, how did they know my age?!?!?!?

We aren’t old. No. We are all on a path to finding out what we will be when we grow up. We are full of adventure and eager to learn new things. We can contribute because, believe me, we have learned a few things over the years. We are a walking encyclopedia on life. We have made the mistakes so the younger generation will not need to. We have seen the worse, so we understand what is the best. We have suffered through wars, drought, flood, death and broken hearts. We know that nothing is gained without change and new ideas. Yes, we have much to offer.

I no longer compare myself to others. I applaud everyone who has leaped over adversity and survived pain. Each age is beautiful. And, the faces that accompany them are precious.

Here’s too long life, lovely faces, new adventures….and wine.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_drakecolumnPRINT-3-1-2.jpg

By Pam Drake A Grandparent’s Voice

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

