Happy Memorial Day

Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer bringing up visions of picnics, barbeques and lazy summer days. The original meaning of the holiday has much the opposite meaning with controversy about the why we celebrate Memorial or Declaration Day.

Regardless of the exact date or location of its origins, one thing is clear – Memorial Day was borne out of the Civil War and a desire to honor our dead. It was officially proclaimed on 5 May 1868 by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. “The 5th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed. The date of Decoration Day, as he called it, was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle.

Regardless of all of the history, Memorial Day should cause us to stop and reflect the symbolism of the day – a time to take a clear look at both our past and our future. One day each year, we need to acknowledge the debt we owe to those men and women who — because they so cherished peace — chose to live as warriors. And, the heart of America is freedom, for us and all nations willing to fight for it. Yes, the price is high, but freedom is a wealth no debt can encumber.

The Arcanum Business Association would like to extend a big thank you to all of the companies that sponsored Old Fashioned Days in Arcanum May 17-19, 2019. They appreciate your support and continued partnership, special thanks to All American Clothing, American Muscle Car, Arcanum Quick Stop, Beechwood Golf Course, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Best Way Disposal, Brumbaugh Construction, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Carrol Masonry, Chucks Foods & Concessions, Dr. Cherry & Williams DDS, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Cut, Curl & Tan it Here, Doug Harmon First Choice Realty, Dynes & Dynes, Fourman’s Variety Store, Garbig & Schmidt, Greenville Federal Bank, Greenville National Bank, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Hi T.E.C. Automotive, Houston’s Restaurant, Integrity Home & Electrical Services, Inspect Pro of Ohio, LLC, JAFE Decorating, Kaup Pharmacy, Krimpers Korner, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Larry Fourman Construction, Lyle Bixler Realty, Martin’s Concessions, Miller’s Tavern, Modern Impressions, Mote & Associates, Nancy’s Beauty Salon, Petey’ Pizza, Picnic’s Pizza & Grille, Rismiller Concessions, RJ Warner Insurance, Staley’s Antiques, Orme Hardware, Dr. Doug Riffell, Roth & Company, Second National Bank, Sink Jewelers, The Rose Post, SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Suttons Food, The Service Company, Troutwine Auto Sales, VFW Post 4161, Greenville WalMart, Wintrow Signs & Designs, and Yes Dear Salon.

The ABA would also like to thank the following for their support: Mayor Greg Baumlee, Village Administrator Bill Kessler, village council members, Arcanum Business Association members, Old Fashioned Days committee members, Arcanum police department, Interim Police Chief Tim Zellars, Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, utility Supervisor Randy Baker, utility workers, Arcanum street department, the Arcanum Boy Scouts and the parade Grand Marshall Judy Fourman. Organizers state that they could not accomplish the parade without the support of the community. They also wish to send a big thank you to all of our volunteers from the Arcanum Community of Faith church and FHC Church in Arcanum. Thank you to all of the individuals, residents, community organizations and volunteers that helped with the festival. They would also like to thank all of the parade participants for their dedication and commitment.

The Arcanum Pool opens at 12 Noon on Monday, June 3rd. Pool passes are available, check out more information on their website: https://villageofarcanum.com/community/parks-recreation/

The Ladies’ Water Aerobics class will again be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. The first class will be Wednesday, June 5th – cost this year is the same $45 or a Senior Citizen Pool Pass. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Marilyn Graeff at 937/692-8140.

Abbottsville UMC, 4135 State Route 49 invites you to their Annual Garage Sale on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31st. You will have two full days to enjoy the experience their sale in the basement of the church. There will be bargains galore, a lunch stand, and baked goods, too!. They will be open on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Happy shopping!

“True patriotism isn’t cheap. It’s about taking on a fair share of the burden of keeping America going.” ~Robert Reich

“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” ~John F. Kennedy

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

