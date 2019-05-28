A very busy week end is approaching. The quiet village will have a Saturday that celebrates Tri-Village graduates, welcomes runners to the United Methodist Church and offers a lunch of fresh-off-the-grill barbecued chicken. ‘

Oh, and in between, you can shop the garage sales where the thrifty and wise can sort and shuffle through items with affordable prices.

The race will be the annual 5K and starts behind the church. The race is at 9 a.m. but youngsters can enjoy a fun run at 8:30 a.m. There are medals and ribbons in many categories but also door prizes that sponsors offer. It is always nice to see the support and friendship between runners who appreciate the training and timing in the event.

Lunch is offered at the firehouse beginning at 11 a.m. Join the long line because the wait is worth it. This is an important fund raiser for the fire department and we all depend on this volunteer group to protect property. This event is on Main Street.

Meanwhile the new firehouse is being constructed at the east end of town.

Excitement moves down Main Street to the high school on Saturday evening as graduates prepare to move forward in life. The traditional service is going to begin at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium and doors will open at 5 p.m. Congratulations seniors as you hold diploma in hand and memories in your heart.

Get ready for the New Madison Public Library’s summer reading program. The kick off is Monday, June 3, with a family craft night and the very popular Robert Bennett

Memorial Wildlife Encounter is set for 2 p.m. on June 5. Brukner Nature Center will be here with a few friends from the wild!

The library’s program will highlight the anniversary of the moon walk. Get a program of events at the library and pick up some books.

The Littles program for our tiny tots continues all summer on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. And the Lego Club keeps creativity clicking on June 25 and July 3.

Camp Growth picks up the summer down time with activities in math, reading, science, history, engineering, music, art, Bible study, team building and service projects.

This is a free day camp at the United Methodist Church at 149 North Main Street from June 18 to 27 and July 9 to 18. The camp is in session Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-3.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.