The storms of life

The weather is always a topic of conversation and usually it’s a fairly safe topic, but this year it’s been lamentable. Recently, the weather is more than simply light conversation. Sadly, awareness and discussion of weather forecasts have been crucial for our safety, well-being and livelihood.

Last week, authorities have linked tornadoes to at least seven deaths and scores of injuries. Weather forecasters reported more than 500 tornadoes in a 30-day period. The nation’s tornado death toll of 38, which includes one in Celina, has reached its highest level since 2014.

Aside from the physical harm from such recent weather there’s the threat of financial harm. Often we think the farming industry is the only business affected by weather conditions, but construction, landscaping and tourism are too. In truth businesses of all kinds are impacted by weather conditions, even if indirectly. In all of life there will be highs and lows, peaks and valleys, successes and failures. The key is to balance the good times with the bad times.

Obviously the weather has a direct effect on the yield of agriculture, but some products and certain raw materials become more expensive to produce when weather conditions are less than ideal. This has a ripple effect throughout all businesses that utilize and/or sell associated products.

Weather can cause delays in scheduling and even cause layoffs. There’s a phenomenon known as ‘good weather payback,’ which states layoffs tend to happen less in warmer winter months, however in later months new job growth slows down and layoffs then occur. And let’s not forget that oil demands increase during colder winters, as well as gasoline prices, making transportation more expensive for nearly every business.

No business or individual is weather resistant. Weather has a destructive power, be it floods, water damage, tornadoes, ice damage, etc. and any of these calamities can erase what took a business owner or homeowner a lifetime to build. In such times, it seems all we can do is purchase adequate coverage (insurance) which is yet another business affected by the weather.

Life always has a way of humbling us. We are continually reminded that we are actually in control of very little. But there is good news; we are in control of how we respond to the outside stimuli. We can feel that we are the only ones affected by life’s storms or we can look beyond ourselves. We can extend compassion to others as they too go through storms. And often we come to realize; others are hurting and we don’t have it as bad as we first thought. Perhaps this is a time to remind ourselves to have faith and persevere in trust and hope.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, June 1st is the annual Bike Rodeo (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Versailles Emergency Building on Baker Road, with special guests Rage and Rocko the Dalmation Duo. The Medi-flight Aircraft tentatively arrives at 11 a,m. (weather and availability permitting). The event is child oriented featuring a bike safety course, helmets, safety bells, identification packets, registrations, helmet/bike inspections and hot dogs and drinks. The event includes a chance to win a bike.

Tuesday, June 4th the Darke County Right to Life committee meets 7:30 p.m. at 105 W. Third St, Greenville. If you are interested in joining or learning more please join in or contact them at 547-3113 or (419) 336-5550.

Birthday wishes to Susie Barga (91), Eileen Barga (91), Colleen McKnight, Sue Drees, Allen Platfoot, Marvin Keller, Cathy Peters, Erin Luft, Rhonda Poling, Emma Hawkey, Taunya Buxton, Christina Fullenkamp, Jodi Bennett, Sharron Sally, Betty Shappie, Penny Cromwell, Sharie Lenox, Mark Brown, Nancy Luthman, Keith

Bohman, Greg Taylor, Ramona Nickol, Rob Grillot, Marilyn Blakeley, Jeff Schemmel, Gina Nerderman, Linda Monnin, Susie (Coons) Barga, Cordelia Kit Behlke (5), Sue Rhoades Christian, Cassie Ingle, Josh Armstrong (13), Adam Reed, Daryl Shrader, Lindsey Siders, and Dick Detrick on their recent or approaching birthday.

Anniversary wishes to Nicole and Rick Meyers (5), Dana and Jamie Magoto (18), Cathy and Keith Huber (27), Christy and Mike Prakel (29), Georgiana and Jeff Barga (37), Linda and Ivan Brand (41), Wanda and Ray Laughman (43), Donna and Mike Berger (46), Cindy and Tom Schulze, Suzie and Charlie Keihl (51), Mary Jo and Bob Nixon (55), and Janice and Gene Oliver (64).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Cameron Walker, Bob Miller, Ted Schmitmeyer, Linda Davidson, Urb Drees, Rosie Pearson, Ralph Kunk, Sally Monnin, Joan and Ron Homan, Joy Roseberry, Jennifer Weber, Ed Collins, Marvin Keller, Diane Barga, Mike Smith, Tom Scott, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ruth Walter (82) and Delores Wood (90). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Donald Butsch, Cathy Monnin, Louis Huber, Wanda Clark, Cyril Voisard, Fr. John L. Bensman, George Hesson, Clete Hilgefort, Julie Mangen, David Pohl, Hershel Schultz, Florence Magoto, Helen McEldowney, Lori Kenworthy, Bill Bradley, Eldon Miller, Jim Condon, Judy Voisard, Harry Birt, Joann Grisez, Gail Schlater, Linus Kemper, Dorothy Winner, Bob Wogamon, Marie Monnin, Betty Minnich, Gertrude Swallow and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“In every life there are storms but we must not drown in self-pity.” ~C. Edwards

“Life’s roughest storms prove the strength of our anchor.” ~Unknown

“A smooth sea never made a skillful sailor.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

