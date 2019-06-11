Award-winners in New Madison

NEW MADISON – Norm Weimer took the challenge and stepped into the medal circle at the New Madison United Methodist Church recent 5K race.

Norm came with the firm conviction that he could walk the 3.1 miles because he often is seen out walking in the village. At age 82, Norm set his own pace and crossed the finish line in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Because he was the lone participant in the 80 and over category, he received a medal. He also received the cheers of fellow participants and those gathered on Harrison Street. Norm and Barb enjoyed chicken dinners at the fire house when his name was drawn for a door prize.

A tip of the hat to Norm. It was a pleasant June morning and 100 health conscious individuals covered the course. Proceeds are used to support the church’s local ministry.

Lacing up running shoes this same day was Austin Bruner as he headed for Columbus to participate in track finals at The Ohio State University.

Austin brought home a second place finish in the 400m dash, Division 3. He plans to attend Bluffton College. Congratulations to the 2019 Patriot graduate.

Local scholarships are an indication of support for educational growth.

Each year several groups and individuals select graduates to receive financial help in the continuance of their educational plans.

Here are recipients at last week end’s commencement ceremony:

Miami ValleyCareer Technology Prinicipal’s Award – Marcus, Malachi Martley, Jadyn Patrick, Marissa Roark

New MadisonCivicAward – Derek Eyer

TV Foundation—Phoebe Campbell and Elijah Driver

WayneHealthCareFoundation – Julia Melott

Business and Professional Women’sScholarship – Julia Melott

Darke County Foundation – Peyton Bietry, Phoebe Campbell, Elijah Driver, Julie Melott, Kloey Murphey, and Jayden Patrick

Sara Bevins award – Julia Melott

Kiwanis – Kobey Murphey, Edie Morris, Julie Melott, Haven Buckely, and Elijah Driver.

Here are reminders of coming events:

The summer reading program is underway at the New Madison Public Library. Brenda Miller, director, reports programming attendance has been strong and another enticing event is scheduled for today when “Rocketry” is the theme. The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will instruct youngsters in building a rocket. The time is set for 2 p.m. and the program is about one hour.

Family Craft Night is on Monday the 17th.

Camp Growth planning is under way and youngsters will enjoy the first week of this summer experience at the United Methodist Churcn from June 18 to June 20. You can enroll prior to the first day’s schedule by coming to the church before 11 a.m. Sessions will be held each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch provided. It is a three-day schedule with classes in math, science, history, Bible study,

music and art on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Camp Growth will welcome children at any or all of the four-week sessions. After week one, circle June 25, 26 and 27, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 9 through 18.

Parents should have received informational material during the final week of school. Check the backpacks! You can contact the director,

Stephanie Baumgardner at 459-2616. Congratulations to Ann Riegle Crichton for recent recognition for leadership in the Dayton area. Ann, Tri-Village graduate and former library director, currently works at the Dayton Metro Library and she was selected as one of the Top 25 Women to Watch in the Better Business Bureau’s organization known as Women in Business Networking.

Ann works to promote workforce development. She works as the business service librarian and has been recognized for her efforts to connect entrepreneurs, business owners and job seekers with resources and organizations.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

