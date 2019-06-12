A helping hand

Tragedy strikes, and we who live in the country know what that means. Neighbors step up. They don’t need to be asked. They don’t need to be called. They don’t need to feel guilted into helping. It seems they just show up with tools, food, clothing and whatever it takes to make life easier for those who are hit by an unforeseen force.

Online, I am seeing posts of people finding things on their properties that do not belong to them. Pictures, toys, even a pet seemed to have ended up far from home when the tornado hit. They are all symbols of the power of nature; those things picked up and carried for miles. They are items seeking their owners by the grace of those who find them. This is what neighbors do for one another.

There is such a pride we have in this unsaid love and concern. It is a way of life we grow up learning by the actions we see by our family and friends. We are part of it, and it is part of us. You can take the girl out of the country, but you cannot take that neighborly love out of the girl.

None of us are immune from extreme weather conditions. A storm takes out a neighborhood, and we who live far away hold you all in our hearts. Even Loren asks if the farmers are in the fields yet. Yes, rain or shine, we care.

There are garage sales all over the Painter Creek area on June 20 from 9 a.m. ro 6 p.m. A list of the sales will be available at each residence. Forty homes are participating, including Pleasant View Church. Go. Go see what the farmers are doing. Enjoy a drive in the country. These are my good neighbors. They and their relatives are the ones who pitched in when our family had scarlet fever, when June had rheumatic fever, when Dad lost his herd of cattle and helped us care for our parents. I wish I were there. Gotta love a sale!

So while attending the garage sales in Painter Creek, remember to look for items that might go into a goodwill basket for someone needing a boost. Remember the less fortunate. Take used clothing to a clothes closet in a church or other organization that gathers good, used items. One of those things you look over might just be a plus in someone’s life.

Yes, we are all a community. That desire is born in us from Neff Road. I could go back today and ask anyone of them for help, and they would embrace me with all they could give. Remember to think of those who have lost so much. They are family.

By Pamela Loxley Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

