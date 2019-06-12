Commissioners share recent updates

May was acting like April more than April did. April showers became May showers and floods for most of the month.

This has been one of the wettest months we can remember and bet almost every farmer in Darke County will tell you the same.

May is the month where we do a lot of preparation for the second half of the year. We have had proclamations declared, had meetings for CDBG (Community Development Block Grant), and CHIP (Community Housing Improvement Program) to apply for grants that will help surrounding communities infrastructure.

We have had meetings with our Insurance programs, CORSA — our liability coverage (yes that includes the fairgrounds) — and CEBCO, which covers our health Insurance coverage, and we are gearing up for budgeting in June.

The budgeting process this early helps give us an indication of what we can expect for next year. Many counties do not do mid-year budget review, but we feel it is an important tool to help us prepare.

Despite the bad weather, Darke County seems to continue to show growth from our companies. Midmark seems to be creeping along because of weather, but they are still moving forward on their R&D facility in Versailles. Versailles also has a couple of housing developments proceeding as well. Wayne Lakes is working on their sewer system planning, Arcanum with their administration building, and New Madison with their water tower all continue to move these projects forward.

Ansonia also is looking at a few housing projects and so is Greenville. Congratulations to JAFE Decorating and their new expansion project. It is amazing how this little company has grown the last several years and we commissioners are glad we can help with funds through the Revolving Loan Fund.

Greenville’s North Broadway reconstruction is coming along nicely as is the YOLO Park uptown. The Sweitzer Street/Fourth street construction turned out very well for the city too. These improvement projects have enhanced the city.

The Darke County Animal Shelter has been very successful in redeeming and adopting dogs. It averages out to about one a day. Scentral Park, the adjacent dog park is getting its yearly spruce up from the Friends of the Shelter. This dedicated group of people have been invaluable in helping make the Animal Shelter one of the best around.

Thanks to all of them!

May and its wet weather is now over. Now our farmers can get in the fields, hopefully and get crops planted. But, if you are not a farmer, why don’t you come up to a Commissioner’s meeting? We meet every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Office south of the Courthouse in Greenville. Hope to see you there.

Darke County Commissioners Corner

The current Darke County Commissioners are Mike Rhoades, Mike Stegall and Matt Aultman. They can be reached at 937-547-7300. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

