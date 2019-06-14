The perfect circle of life

Perfection is an illusion and those who seek perfection will find themselves unfulfilled their whole lives.

Perfection is sought by those who fail to comprehend that our flaws are what motivates us to be better. Even if perfection could be reached it would be fleeting, just as is beauty. Pick a rose bud or apple at its peak and time begins to lessen its perfection. The rose withers and dies and the apple shrivels and decays. All of nature follows the same circle of life; birth, survival and death.

Sometimes it seems the circle of life would be more fittingly labeled the wheel of fortune for each of us has a different fate. None of us are born with the same traits and strengths and we will all face varied challenges. Although some people’s lives may be enviable none will ever attain “perfect” perfection in this world.

Our imperfection really should keep us humble however it’s human nature for us to forget that we were born helpless requiring the reliant on others for food, clothing, shelter, and even for wiping our butts. Most of us grow in our capacity to sustain ourselves, but some do not, hence the wheel of fortune. Often through no responsibility of our own some of us are born or will become handicapped physically or mentally. All of us have and will continue to face heartaches, struggles and hardships. Some of us will grow from these challenges and others will languish, but none of us will reach nor maintain our idea of perfection.

Thinking back to high school was there ever anyone we envied? I doubt we envy them yet today. Not simply because their hair has greyed, thinned or disappeared completely, not only because their looks have faded, or they’ve gained weight, but because we’ve matured emotionally and spiritually. Hopefully we’ve come to appreciate our life by the people we love and not by the things we possess. Hopefully we’ve also come to accept the fact that our children, spouse, friends and all our loved ones are imperfect. And more importantly that we cannot nag or attempt to remodel them into perfection, besides our idea of perfection is as imperfect as are we.

When I look at a circle I see the symbol of perfection. It has been used to symbolize God who has no beginning and no end. The circle is uniform and constant without riffs or bumps. The circle is simplistic, symmetrical, balanced, and equal. A circle is “perfectly” round and unbroken. To include mankind as part of the circle of life should fill us with great hope.

The old adage, “Love is blind” is most insightful. When we love the person we become blind to their faults and flaws. When we see with our hearts we see beyond the limitation of this world and its inaccurate definition of perfection. The only way to obtain perfection is through love. In love we can we grow in compassion, understanding and forgiveness of others, as well as ourselves. But to love is divine, not human therefore we need to ask for and rely on grace to love one another more perfectly.

Any man can be a father but it takes someone special to be a Dad. All of society benefits when those men live up to their responsibilities. Thank you and Happy Dad’s Day!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Poultry Days festivities are this weekend with chicken dinners from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. My personal favorite food during Poultry days is the cheese burgers at the Band Boosters tent and lucky for me they keep hours until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 9 p.m. Sunday. It’s worth mentioning they also offer pretzels, pizza, brats, pie and so much more. The Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. The antique car parade begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There is a talent contest in the gym Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A schedule of events can be found online at: versaillespoultrydays.com.

This Sunday, is Father’s Day and the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary will be serving their breakfast from 8-11.

Birthday wishes to Marilyn Blakeley, Kristine (Blakeley) Happy, JoAnn Ingle, Michelle Prior, Crystal Barton, Michelle Holsapple, Angie Zimmerman, Cindy DeMange, Rev. Kim Katterheinrich, Terri Bey, Teresa Comer, Carolyn Poling, Crystal Hartzell, Jacki Stonebraker, Kris Barlage, Christy Baker, Judy Lumby, Joann Eilerman, Roberta Condon, Sandy Peters, Judy Benkert, Suzanne Hippley, Jenny Pleiman, Aunt Martha Magoto, Betty Monnin, Kasey Christian, Carrie Dehart, Samantha Keiser, Kevin Shively, Paul Shimp, Mike Rhoades, Allison Reed, Mark Thomas, Rita Brandon, and Andy Leach as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Tricia and Roger McConnaughey (6), Betsy and Jeremy Yagle (9), Ashlee and Dustin Lewis (12), Tammy and Bruce Magoto (22), Jodi and Jeff Kremer (23), Deb and Ted Blakeley (26), Georgette and Duane Smith (27), Michelle and Larry Reed (29), Marcy and Bill Roll (43), Debbie and Dave Richard (46), Marie and Bill Todd (47) Pat and Roger Winner (50), and Deloris and Norman Miller (60).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Steve Nicodemus, Cameron Walker, Linda Davidson, Urb Drees, Rosie Pearson, Julie Poeppelman, Sally Monnin, Joan and Ron Homan, Jennifer Weber, Tom Scott, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kenneth Delk (76), Thomas Moorman (85), Ann Higgins (90), and Rita Franck (100). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Scott Frantz, Chester McKinney, Emma Jean Kenworthy, Thomas Stephens, Richard Heft, and Nina Quinn, Nichole Painter, Stanley Grieshop, Robert Lyme, Doris Zimmerman, Lawrence DeMange, Miriam Slonkosky, Michael Liette, Verena Bohman and Bernadine Homan, Dr. Jerry Mestemaker, Clara Paulus, Dan Eilerman, John Gearhardt, Alma Treon, Dick Brandon, Mary Monnin, Paul Pepiot, Eileen Morgan, Stew Prakel, Winnie Davidson, Dale Weese, Ed Bruns, Judy Brodrick and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Progression not Perfection” ~Unknown

“When you aim for perfection you discover it’s a moving target” ~Geoffrey Fisher

“The beginning of love is to let those we love be perfectly themselves, and not to twist them to fit our own image. Otherwise we love only the reflection of ourselves we find in them.” ~Thomas Merton

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

