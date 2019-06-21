We don’t have to be the best at what we do we just have to be the best we can. If we continue to do our best over time we will become better until our better becomes our best. That does not necessarily mean we are the best overall but that we have achieved our personal best.

Being our best shouldn’t be about coming in first, unless you’re an athlete, rather it’s about being the person you were created to be; the best version of yourself. If we understand why we were created and for what purpose we were created then we have a great start on become the best we can. If we cannot answer those two questions it’s probably because we don’t have a life of purpose.

Focus is necessary for us to do and be our best. Without focus we have no goal or target to strive towards

We all desire happiness but many of us have discovered the things we thought would make us happy, such as a bigger house, a lofty job title or more money only left us hungry for more. Frustrated and unsatisfied we adjust our methods to obtain the things we desire without avail. Hopefully we realize it’s our focus that is off and not our method.

Since we live in the 21st century raised on television and its commercials of the good life I speculate it’s in part our secular and materialistic views that have led to our present day addiction crisis. 23.5 million Americans are addicted to drugs and alcohol but that number is probably low since there are those who have not sought help and cannot yet be counted.

Then there are behavioral addictions such as eating, sex, pornography, internet, working, shopping and even exercising. Approximately 3% of Americans are exercise addicts and a whopping 30% are workaholics which might be helpful for the 11% who have shopping addictions to afford their habit. It is estimated that 3-4% of Americans have a gambling problem, which equates to approximately 6 – 8 million people. And research has found that 75% of gamblers have an alcohol, drug or nicotine addiction.

Addictions are no small matter. Even if we don’t know why we were created I don’t think any of us would assume the answer is to be enslaved to the flesh. Alcoholics Anonymous is a successful twelve-step program designed to help those with alcohol addictions, however these same steps have been highly successful with other addictions.

Many members of AA are intelligent, successful, hard-working individuals that realized that they cannot continue on their present path and that they cannot help themselves. Members of AA admit they are powerless over their addiction and need help from a higher power. AA members seek guidance and strength through prayer and meditation from God (or a higher power of their own understanding). They take moral inventory, including resentments they harbor, from there they work on making amends of those they harmed, as they pray and meditate. They learn to live one day at a time, making themselves receptive to removing character defects. They replace harmful choices with virtuous choices. They secure support and encouragement from another member who becomes their sponsor; in turn they try to be positive and helpful to others in general. They change their focus from destruction of self to the reconstruction of their lives.

For any of us, with or without addictions, to become our personal best we must accept that we were made to know, love and serve God in this world and be happy with Him forever in heaven. Ponder this: New AA member asks sponsor, “What do I need to know about God?” Sponsor answers, “You need to know you aren’t Him.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Friday The Derron Bell Jazz Band performs at fountain square beginning at 7 p.m, as part of the Towne & Country Player’s Music Staycation series. Food and beverages will also be available.

Birthday wishes to Tatiania Jay, Bryce Paulus (4), Lilly Subler (5), Grady Rhoades (7), Gabby Subler (7), Noah Rhoades (9), Addison Fine, Wendy Siders, Jana Reed, John Armstrong (80), Roberta Condon, Bernie Phlipot, Linda May, Linda Rhoades, Kelly Luthman, Jacquie Hazelwood, Rita Brandon, Ella Porter, Michelle Prior, Carolyn Poling, Sadie Barton, Nick Timmerman, Kimberly DeVoss, Samantha Keiser, Ed Porter, Jeremy Lear, Kasey Christian, Chris Huber, Blaine Hawkey, Larry Brown, Jenni Treon, Colleen Grillot, Barb Kissinger, Angie DeMange, Ron Mescher, Jenny Feltz, Russell Jay, Chris Huber, Donna Francis, Kasey Christian, Sharon Deschambeau and Eric Miller as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Katherine and Joe Grilliot, Christi and Matt Rhoades (7), Tracy and Chris Timmerman (12), Sherree and Ron Kremer (16), Hollie and Jeff Barga (17), Marianne and Shawn Unger (19), Suzy and Brad Grilliot (19), Dustin and Ashlee Lewis (23), Sundra and Jerry Bey (24), Lori and Dan Lawrence (26), Tammy and Craig Prenger (27), Kathryn and Eric Hart (27), Jacquie and Jeff Hazelwood (28), Helen and Marshall Gard (29), Dawn and Tom Petitjean (30), Judy and Jeff Cochran (32), Kathy and Ralph Gehret (36), Karen and Vern Rosenbeck (41), Marlene and Steve Schlater (42), Chris and Bill Beasley (42), Debbie and Dave Richard (46), Donna and Gary Huelskamp (50), Charlene and Tom Watren (51), and Diana and Carl DeMange (52).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Steve Nicodemus, Cameron Walker, Linda Davidson, Urb Drees, Rosie Pearson, Julie Poeppelman, Sally Monnin, Joan and Ron Homan, Jennifer Weber, Tom Scott, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Marvin Godwin (60). Also remembering and keeping in our hearts the memories of Donnie Amspaugh, Greg Thornhill, John Subler, Bill Treon, Derek Middendorf, Keith Broerman, Charles Daughtery, Ron Bruner, Gene Roediger, Brenda Schemmel, Miriam Slonkosky, Luella McGowan, Sister Carmelita (Monnin), Gene Brown, Mary Ellen Pearce, Judy Seger, JD Weaver, Kim Neal, Brandon Burnside, Joe Henry, Barbara Miller, John Floyd, Carly Garner, Shirley Poeppelman, Tony Arnold, Jim Raterman, Sarah Magoto (my mother), Paul Gariety, Richard Fisher, Carl Subler, John Stahl, Wayne Groff, Beatrice Barga, Joan Blakeley, Eileen Bigham, Agnes Barton, Phil Kindell, Irene Henry and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The purpose of life is a life of purpose. “~Unknown

“The easiest way to make this world a better place is to become a better person.” ~Unknown

“Do your best and let God do the rest.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

