Family Movie Night coming to Arcanum

On Saturday evening, June 29, the Arcanum Area Business Association will be sponsoring an outdoor Family Movie Night in downtown Arcanum.

They will be showing the Disney movie “Dumbo” in the parking lot to the west of Fourman’s Variety on West George Street in Arcanum. The movie will begin at dusk, sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and/or chairs to enjoy the movie along with free popcorn.

Prior to the movie, beginning at 5 p.m., three food vendors will be in downtown Arcanum serving up some delicious food and desserts. Come enjoy Nacho Pig, Fourman’s Family Concessions, and Crème de la Crème Cakery for an evening meal, or just a treat.

There will also be activities for the kids including a bounce house, face painting, kid games and Willie the clown balloon artist. This event is sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association. For more information concerning this and any other Arcanum area events, check out their Facebook page, Arcanum Area Community Events.

Tonight, Miller Flowers will present a program on Succulents and Air Plants at Arcanum Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Please register in advance for this event by calling the library at 937-692-8484. The library is located at 101 West North St. My daughters and I attended this program back in May at their greenhouse; it was a lot of fun and worth every penny! Learned a lot and had a great time.

Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seat belt for Amazing Encounters with Jesus as Immanuel Baptist Church as they present “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School this year. VBS takes on a wild adventure – with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals you will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scriptures.

Kids go home from bewildered to believing as they get in the wild at this year’s VBS. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum. All children of the community are invited to attend VBS on July 15 to 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event is for children ages 3 years old through Sixth grade. Come and join the fun!

If you are interested about the future use of the Arcanum City Building please contact Dave Kessler. Dave is starting a City Building Group to help determine the building’s future. He is looking for concerned citizens, individuals with historical and preservation interest, as well as community-minded goal people. The mayor and a council member will also be a part of this group. If you are interested please contact Dave.

Don’t forget the Cemetery Preservation Workshop that is scheduled for July 20 at Ithaca Cemetery. Attendees must preregister, no walk-ins on the day of the event. This event is open to all township trustees and cemetery caretakers as well as historical and preservation minded individuals. You can find more inf on the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s Facebook page or the website www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

Hey kids want to get into the great outdoors and learn about God’s forgiveness? Gordon United Methodist church will host Camp-Moose-on-the-Loose Vacation Bible School July 28, 29 and 30 from 6-8 p.m. for toddlers through fifth grade. CMOTL is a unique opportunity to learn and accept God’s eternal forgiveness. Attendees will get to know Peter from the Gospels and how Peter failed, but Jesus forgave him and made him a part of God’s work. On July 31 they will have their closing program and a group meal at 5:30 p.m. Gordon UMC is located at 311 East St. in Gordon.

“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” ~ F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

“Being a child at home alone in the summer is a high-risk occupation. If you call your mother at work thirteen times an hour, she can hurt you.” ~Erma Bombeck

“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawn mower is broken.”~James Dent

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

