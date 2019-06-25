Biking to raise awareness

Winding their way through the state of Nebraska and heading east, Perry and Kennan Fraylick of New Madison are biking to bring awareness to the need for a cure for pediatric cancer in children.

They are in the midst of a journey that started in Florence, Ore., on June 6 and finishes in Virginia Beach, Va., in July.

The last word from Cindy and Matt Fraylick, parents of Perry and Kennan, the trip is successfully moving along. They average about 100 miles per day. So far the boys have raised over $10,000 for cancer research.

Years of cross country, marathon and iron man events serve the boys stamina for this grueling trip. The link to the fundraiser is www.alexslemonade.org/mypage1567280.

If you want to donate to our local young men and their cause for children, check out the Kick-It (ALSF) web site.

Perry is a teacher in Sandusky and Keenan is now a student at Purdue University.

If your child missed the first week of Camp Growth, bring them in to register before the 11 a.m. start time on Tuesday.

The United Methodist Church is again welcoming community youngsters to three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) of fun and learning. The day wraps up at 3 p.m. After a week off for the July 4th observance, the program resumes for two weeks. Lunch is provided and there are activities to keep everyone busy with a break from television and our digital world.

Camp Growth works with the New Madison Public Library during the summer.

The library is moving ahead with “A Universe of Stories” for the summer reading program. On Thursday the Armstrong Air and Space Museum is presenting the Electric Snaps Workshop. You will need preregistration. See how electricity works by building your own circuits from 2-3 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Farmers State Bank.

The 2019 5K is in the records book and was noted as another success.

The annual event helps the United Methodist Church in its local ministry to serve the community.

The following sponsors helped with the success:

Event Sponsors: Tribute Funeral Homes, Wayne HealthCare and Flaig Lumber;

Gold Sponsors: Don and Nancy Miller, Kiwanis, Greenville National Bank, BEME, Joe Singer Farms, Western Ohio Dental, Phil and Shirley Dubbs, Doug and Carol Duffield, Jack and Anne Etzler, Mike Arnett Masonry, Farmers State Bank, Pastor David and Beverly Richey, Laux Ag Services, New Madison Fire Department, American Legion 245;

Silver Sponsors: Medicine and More, June Kasunic, Troutwine Auto Sales, New Madison Mini Mart, Donna Harter, Snack Shop, Schlechty’s Sports Bar and Grill, Greenville Car Wash, Wayne and Sharon Deschambeau;

Bronze Sponsors: Ketring Locker, Beechwood Golf Course, Keith and Krissi Harris, Barga Heating and Cooling.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

