The ultimate fireworks display

July 4th rapidly approaches and that means this weekend, on the Fourth and throughout next weekend there will be cook-outs, parties and lots of fireworks.

I never seem to get to any of the firework displays offered in the nearby communities, but I do take in lots of fireworks from our front porch and our back patio. The Village of Versailles doesn’t offer a fireworks display. I’d have to ask my step-son if he can recall when he used to shoot them off as part of the Versailles Firefighters, but I’m certain it’s been over five years now.

I am always fascinated with the personal firework displays that can be seen nightly for nearly a ten day stretch. Usually I’ll hear the fireworks leading me outside to enjoy them. I’m not sure why we love fireworks so much, perhaps their similar to a box of assorted chocolates in the fact that you never know what you’re going to get when the shot is fired. Then again it could be the thrill that comes flirting with danger.

Liability insurance premiums caused many towns to quit their fireworks, but I often though it would be a spectacular event if someone like a municipality (since towns, cities, etc., are immune from tort liability suits by virtue of governmental immunity) would invite all amateur firework pyro technicians to share their displays.

Of course, I realize most of these people are breaking the law when they shoot off those spectacular illuminations. But perhaps there is a blanket permit that could cover everyone that registered at the “Collective Fireworks Exhibition” and a professional pyro technician could be hired to legitimize and oversee the event. My guess is that there would be hours and hours of unprecedented grandeur which might encompass 2 or more days. It could become an annual festival evolving from an amateur fireworks competition. Categories could include the Most Patriotic Display, Best Musically Choreographed Display, Most Colorful and Profuse Display and the Best Overall/Finale. I imagine everyone talking about it for weeks on end and the number of participants and onlookers drastically increasing annually. Perhaps an event of this type is already being done in other states or other towns. After all I can hardly think this thought which I’ve entertained for a number of years hasn’t been given wings somewhere.

This is me freely sharing one of my many musings for any town, organization or individual who feels inclined towards establishing such an event; and if you would like some assistance I just might be persuaded to hop onboard.

Congratulations to the founding fathers of the Willowdell Weiner Fest, which was held June 22. (Of course I didn’t hear about it until Monday simply because I don’t follow Facebook, otherwise I would have been in the know). The event was created to raise awareness and funds for the Darke County Special Olympics. There was a tractor parade, a best dressed Weiner mobile golf cart/ATV competition, a corn hole tournament, a wiener toss, wiener eating contest, wiener horse races, a live band, and a King and Queen crowning. I write about it now because its news, it’s clever and you and I have a chance to attend next year because the 2nd Annual Willowdell Wiener Fest is slated for June 27, 2020. So if we mark our calendars we will have the opportunity to enjoy this event while supporting the Special Olympics of Darke County. Maybe next year they’ll have a fireworks competition. (wink, wink)

With faith like fireworks may America shine brightly, boldly and freely. Happy Birthday America!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

* 7 p.m. tonight, June 28, the Jill Jack Trio will be performing outside in the fountain square. Saturday, July 6th there will be a Benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Event with music by Boo Radley, a band from Cincinnati. Everything begins outdoors in the fountain square at 7 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase and supplied by McBo’s.

* July 16-20 Mamma Mia will be performed by the Towne and Country Players in the VHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.towneandcountryplayers.com or by calling (937) 381-7339.

* Tickets for the Versailles Farefest go on sale 9 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the Inn of Versailles or call 937/417-0375. The event will be Saturday, Aug. 17 from 2-5 p..m outdoors in the Fountain Square

LOCAL FIREWORKS

* Wednesday, July 3 at dusk in Union City at Harter Park

* Thursday, July 4 at 10 p.m. in Sidney at the Middle School, and at 10 p.m. in Piqua at Lock 9 Park

* Friday, July 5 at dusk behind Moody’s Auto Service in Ansonia and at 10:30 p.m. in Ft. Loramie Park

* Sunday, July 6 at dusk at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville,

* Saturday, Aug. 3 at dusk at Eldora Speedway

And random fireworks in a neighborhood near you.

Birthday wishes to Happy 90th birthday to Mona Lou Blakeley, also birthday wishes to the United States of America, Bernie Phlipot, Doug Reed, Roberta Condon, Diane DeMange, Doug Christian, Chad Peyton, Jeannie Grosch, Richard Coffield, Roberta Grisez, Gary Poor, Jim Luthman, Gay Howard, Dave Barga, Ronda Mangen, Melanie Huffman, Madelyn Borchers Bartsch, Melissa Werling, Kirstin Erisman, Denver Toner, Tim Bornhorst, Matt Cusick, Pat Monnin, Eldon Schultz, David McClure, Jamie McGlinch, Richard Gigandet, Robin Middendorf, Larry Simmons, Joan Magoto, Linda Meyer, Tammy Drees, Dan Drees, Jeanette Marshall, Renee Subler, Edna Batty, Deb Wirrig, Steve Henry, Jeanne Miller, Lisa Mangen, Sheila Magoto, Ruth Neargarder, Ed Collins, Margo Gavit, Samantha Jay and Tom Guillozet as their birthday approaches.

Anniversary wishes to Anniversary wishes to Ginger and Randy Magoto (3), Mindy and Matt Knapke (5), Heidi and Tyler DeMange (6), Betty and Joe Mescher (6), Christy and Denny Hunt (13), Marie and Brent Carity (15), Tiffany and Jeremy Fine (18), Heidi and Eric Epperly (19), Marianne and Shawn Unger (19), Brandi and Clay Spencer (25), Brandy and Clay Spencer (25), Kristina and Michael Stout (25), Lori and Dan Lawrence (26), Kelly and Brian Dapore, Debbie and Dan Brown (42), and Susette and Larry Kruckeberg (43).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Ramona Nickol, Steve Nicodemus, Cameron Walker, Linda Davidson, Urb Drees, Rosie Pearson, Julie Poeppelman, Sally Monnin, Joan and Ron Homan, Jennifer Weber, Tom Scott, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Greyson Carr (11 1/2 months), Wayne Magoto (70),

Nancy Phillips (71), Donald Plessinger (81), Jean Claire Brown (82), Marjorie Jones (82), Gene Oliver (85) Everett Coby (87), and Louis “Junior” Simon (96). Also remembering and keeping Gerald Koverman, Paul Bergman, Mary Bruns, Neil Stemley, Jeanette Sargeant, Ann Reed, Betty Jutte, Mark Dotson Edward Mumaw, Stephanie Applegate, Elmer Stuck, Tom Henry, Steve Subler, Stew Prakel, Robert Smith, Geary Fraley, Rhys Bowman, Dorothy Hiler, Myrl Wilson, Leo Barga, Nelson Barga, Paul Bey, Elizabeth Robinson, Dale Snedecker and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“What paint is to the canvas fireworks are to the sky.” ~Unknown

“Life is like Fireworks. You can close your eyes and be scared or you can open them and enjoy the view!” ~Unknown

“The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts and homes of the country.” ~Billy Graham

By Kathy Magoto Contributing Columnist

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

