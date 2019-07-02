And just like that it’s JULY!

Are you sizzling in this heat? The Arcanum Public Library is a great place to cool your heels – read a book, a magazine or newspaper or use a computer – bring your laptop, they have wireless access or try out a game to play or your hand at a jigsaw puzzle. The library is nice and COOL!!

Still hot? Tray some time in the water – the Arcanum Pool is open everyday from 12 Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Wacky Wednesday is back this summer – what is Wacky Wednesday? All day admission is on $2 on Wednesdays. The Ladies’ Water Aerobics classes will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the summer. Cost is $45 (Senior Citizen Pool Pass). Swim Lessons will also be offered starting June 18 and another session starting on July 23. Pool passes are available at the pool and village offices. The pool is also available for rental (3-hours) for $150.00; for more information please contact the Village Office at 692-8500 the pool at 692-8230.

Here’s another tip to beat the heat – Eat water-rich food – Being dehydrated is a quick way to overheat in the summer, so be smart and sneak in extra water whenever you can. Seasonal produce like watermelon, cantaloupes, and cucumbers contain loads of water. In addition, they’re easy to digest, don’t need to be cooked, and taste better in season than they will the rest of the year. In other words, they’re the perfect summer food.

Of course, you will want to drink more water – try drinking coconut water. It is known for its cooling properties, it also is a great source for electrolytes, it is also low-calories and a low-sugar substitute for sports drinks.

Congratulations to Arcanum Senior Kaylee Wilcox. Kaylee was named Player of the Year in the Cross County Conference for softball. Kaylee will continue her athletic career playing softball for the University of Northwest Ohio and studying agriculture.

A Music and Arts Camp is being held in Troy for kids aged 3 to 12 years of age at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main Street, Troy, Ohio. The camp will be held July 22 to 26 from 9 a.m. to Noon, cost is $30 per camper. Pre-registration is preferred, you can contact the church at office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org to register.

Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt for Amazing Encounters with Jesus as Immanuel Baptist Church as they present “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School this year. VBS takes on a wild adventure – with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals you will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scriptures. Kids go home from bewildered to believing as they get in the wild at this year’s VBS. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum. All children of the community are invited to attend VBS on July 15 to

19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event is for children ages 3 years old through Sixth grade. Come and join the fun!

Don’t forget the Cemetery Preservation Workshop that is scheduled for July 20 at Ithaca Cemetery. Attendees must preregister, no walk-ins on the day of the event. This event is open to all township trustees and cemetery caretakers as well as historical and preservation minded individuals. You can find more inf on the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s Facebook page or the website www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

Hey kids want to get into the great outdoors and learn about God’s forgiveness? Gordon United Methodist church will host Camp-Moose-on-the-Loose Vacation Bible School July 28, 29 & 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. for toddlers through fifth grade. CMOTL is a unique opportunity to learn and accept God’s eternal forgiveness. Attendees will get to know Peter from the Gospels and how Peter failed, but Jesus forgave him and made him a part of God’s work. On July 31 they will have their closing program and a group meal at 5:30 p.m. Gordon UMC is located at 311 East Street in Gordon.

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.” ~Erma Bombeck

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and success of liberty.” – John Fitzgerald Kennedy

“Those who desire to give up freedom in order to gain security will not have, nor do they deserve, either one.” – Benjamin Fran

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

