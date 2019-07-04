Deceit is personal

At some point in life everyone walks the line between honesty and deceit. Often we deceive ourselves with rationalizations; attempting to explain or justify our behavior. Sometimes we tell ourselves it’s the way of the world, or it’s just business. Who are we to get involved or why fight it?

Deceit is defined as the act of being dishonest using a trick or telling a lie. One can conceal or misrepresent the truth to hide their inadequacies. An example of deceit is someone lying on a job application. Husbands and wives avoid subjects or gloss over details when they know the truth would result in confrontation. Teens have used partial truth to avoid correction or punishment and employees often deflect suspicion in order to save their credibility or job.

Being honest is difficult, because there are always repercussions from truthfulness. If I forget to do something required of me it’s difficult to own up to my error but even harder to correct. Sometimes there may be mitigating circumstances but that doesn’t make the mistake any less real. Some of us believe deceit is the art of cleverly sidestepping truth, but let’s be blunt; deceit is a fancy word for lying, cheating, or dishonesty.

According to an article within the National Geographic, truth comes naturally, but lying takes effort and a sharp flexible mind. Lying is part of the developmental process. Children learn to lie between the ages of two and five and they fib the most when they are testing their independence. Research speculates nearly 50 percent of us tell 1 to 5 lies a day and a smaller percentage tell more than 5 lies daily.

Used car salesmen and lawyers are two occupations that have long been the brunt of jokes alluding to a lack of scruples within their profession. This is only a stereotype because employees from every profession have been guilty of stealing from their employers

I believe today’s youths get a bum rap regarding their work ethic, especially when I recall the older generation telling stories of how they reached their factory quota with three hours to spare so they would play cards or take a nap. Factories like Frigidaire, General Motors, Hobart, NCR, and even Clopay all had/have employee thefts. I can recall a foreman who would go home for hours without clocking out to do some farm work, another who took manufactured products, shop rags, light bulbs, and others who lifted pens, paper, and ink cartridges. Restaurants lose food, condiments, silverware, and cash.

Most of us recognize the pilfering of supplies and equipment is a form of theft, but stealing time from the employer is another form of theft. Some employees make excuses for being repeatedly tardy, prolonging their lunch periods and knocking off before quitting time. A network security firm found that workers spend 25 percent of their work week doing personal things online. Most of us have witnessed today’s youth texting at work, which can amount to excessive socializing instead of working. Cellphones also offer an opportunity for company lists and secrets to be photographed and sold by employees.

According to statistics from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 75 percent of workers have been guilty of stealing something from their employers at least once and half of these steal repeatedly. The Chamber also reports one of every three business failures is the direct result of employee theft. The FBI declares employee theft to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. But as I mentioned before this is nothing new, it’s just more widely accepted and possibly expected. Perhaps those old-timers bragged in front of others of their naps and/or card games on the company dime. Whatever the reason, stealing from employers doesn’t appear to be something of which to be ashamed. In fact in employee surveys (conducted by academics), 43 percent of workers admitted stealing from their companies.

Most people find no shame in telling white lies because they avoid hurting someone’s feelings and they are thought to be harmless. Creative accounting sounds nicer than theft, paying cash doesn’t exempt you from paying taxes, and insurance exists to indemnify not create wealth. However, it’s always personal. Businesses are comprised of people and business can only be conducted between people, therefore contrary to some people’s beliefs, everything we do is personal.

It might be adventurous to be deceitful but it takes real courage to live a life of integrity. Be courageous live a life of integrity, let your yes mean yes and your no mean no…but be prepared for criticism. Some people will recognize that you overcame what they still battle.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, Friday, July 5 there will be fireworks at dusk behind Moody’s Auto Service in Ansonia and at 10:30 p.m. in Ft. Loramie Park

Saturday, July 6 there is a Benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Event with music by Boo Radley (Chris Mulvaney’s band from Cincinnati). Everything begins outdoors in the fountain square at 7 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase and supplied by McBo’s. Later on Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, July 7) there will be a large fireworks display at the Darke County Fairgrounds, Greenville.

Monday, July 8 classes begin at the YMCA. Consider joining a Silver Sneakers® class. Call 526-4488 for more information or to register.

Next Friday, July 12 will be the Kim Kelly Orchestra at the fountain square beginning at 7 p.m.

Happy 91st birthday to Julia Billinstein and 90th to Mona Lou Blakeley, also birthday wishes to Kathy Pinchot, Adam Cordonnier, Donna Lyons, Matt Cusick, Elise Myers (8), Aiden Myers (11), Eric Rhoades, Mark Francis, Carrie Behlke, Trevor Noggle, Brendon Berning, A.J. Magoto, Zachary Bartrum, Kevin Yagle, Pastor Laura Shreffler, Linda Cassel, Eric Miller, Sharon Deschambeau, Beth Keihl, Michelle Bradham, Eli Holzapfel, Mitch Arnett, Ed Collins, Jennifer Stewart, Steve Broerman, Stacy Yagle, Lori Hemmelgarn, Scott Gerling, Cynthia Vogel, Mark Pleiman, Tricia McConnaughey, Donna Kissinger, Sharon DeWeese, Kelly Dapore, Marilyn Monnin, Kim Custenborder, Patti Gerling, Jan Turner, Kay Sanders, Keith Rawlins, Ralph Dapore, Sharon Henry, Dan Smith, Shelley Kaiser, Stacie Dirksen and Patty Jenkinson as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Kristine and Brian Happy (12), Marie and Brent Carity (15), Tiffany and Jeremy Fine (18), Sandy and Tony Rose (26), Judy and Steve Cordonnier (31), Kate and Harry Bruns (42), Sheila & Ivan Christian (42), Barb and Doug Shappie (46), Shirley and Robert Magoteaux (49), and Merilyn and Ed Borchers (57). Sending a cheery little hello to Jean Runner, Norma Fellers and Lois Wollenhaupt.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Norma Parin, Alayna Henry, Ramona Nickol, Steve Nicodemus, Cameron Walker, Linda Davidson, Urb Drees, Rosie Pearson, Julie Poeppelman, Sally Monnin, Joan and Ron Homan, Jennifer Weber, Tom Scott, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Michelle Sherman, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jimmie Swabb (71), Elsie Berger (86), Eileen Barga (91), and George Brown (92). Also remembering the lives of Chris Apple, Carol Archer, Sharon Plessinger, James “Woody” Woodworth, Cecilia Graves, John Harman, Tracy Bailey, George Gigandet, Don Geise, Sr., Freda Banks, Jessica Back, Todd Magoto, Gary Smith, Harry Dahlinghaus, Martin Waldren, Francis Shappie, Doris

Hoying, Edward Schulze, Esther Bulcher, Joshua Francis, Tom Batty, Norma Purpus, Sue North, David McMaken, Ruthanna Oliver, Bill Custenborder, Paul Ahlers, Ken Schafer, Riley Brandon, Wally Pleiman, Dorthea Shappie, Tom Batty, Glenn Kueterman and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

