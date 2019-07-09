Summertime – there’s plenty to do

“Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside of me.” ~Benjamin Sánez

Lots of activities to enjoy in our community.

Backyard Bible Clubs will be taking VBS to the Community. This July, Grace Church will be hosting Backyard Bible Clubs for kids aged 4 years of age through 6th grade in various locations at various times. Ivestor Park in Arcanum will host two sessions – first an evening session, July 8-11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and again a morning session from July 29 to Aug. 1 from 9-11 a.m. For more information, you can all the church office at 547-0065.

Arcanum High School 1978 graduate, Linda (Coble) Castillo will soon be in the area again later this month with her latest novel, “Shamed.” She will be at a book signing on July 19th at Books & Company at The Greene at 6:30 p.m. She has written numerous crime thrillers including her bestselling Kate Burkholder series, which are crime thrillers set in Amish Country.

The next Baker Family Project meeting is July 27 at 1 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail

Historical Society in Arcanum at 123 W. George Street. Baker Reunion in Greenville will be held on August 18 at Noon at the Brick Room at Brethren Retirement Community. Contact Jeanne Woolf Bill Baker for details at 417-3746 or contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org with questions.

Don’t forget the Cemetery Preservation Workshop that is scheduled for July 20 at Ithaca Cemetery. Attendees must preregister, no walk-ins on the day of the event. This event is open to all township trustees and cemetery caretakers as well as historical and preservation minded individuals. You can find more info on the AWTHS’s Facebook page or the website www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

The partnership of St. Matthew’s Lutheran, Grace UMC in Ithaca and Gordon UMC are working together this summer to host Camp-Moose-on-the-Loose Vacation Bible School July 28, 29 and 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Gordon UMC campus for toddlers through fifth grade. CMOTL is a unique opportunity to learn and accept God’s eternal forgiveness. There will be music, crafts, snacks, games and story time. Attendees will get to know Peter from the Gospels and how Peter failed, but Jesus forgave him and made him a part of God’s work. On July 31 they will have their closing program and a group meal at 6 p.m. Gordon UMC is located at 311 East Street in Gordon.

Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seat belt for Amazing Encounters with Jesus as Immanuel Baptist Church as they present “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School this year. VBS takes on a wild adventure – with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals you will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scriptures. Kids go home from bewildered to believing as they get in the wild at this year’s VBS. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum. All children of the community are invited to attend VBS on July 15 to 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is for children ages 3 years old through Sixth grade. Come and join the fun!

The Outreach Jamaica Team 2020 will once again be having a rummage sale on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 at Castine Church of the Brethren from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the 127 Garage Sale. They will be taking donations for items you no longer have a use for. So, if you need more attic, garage, or closet space we will be glad to take your donations to help you make more room. “No clothing, junk, broken or very large items please.” They may have to refuse oversized items.

Items may be dropped off during church hours Sunday, July 28 or Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be stored in the back garage or drop off Wednesday, July 31 from 1-7 p.m. If you have items or a larger item and need someone to pick-up, for a $10 donation we will schedule a pickup for Wednesday afternoon July 31. For more info contact or schedule a pick-up Bill Connerley or Teri Bailey. All items at the end of the sale will not be returned but taken to Habitat for Humanity or Goodwill. All proceeds go to support Castine Church Jamaica Team 2020. Thank you in advance for your support. Please call 937-678-9945 with questions.

The Miller’s Daughter – A Fashion Show Fundraiser: This event is presented by Tessa Clark, the daughter of the Miller at Bear’s Mill on Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road. Tessa was a contestant (designer) on Season 17 Project Runway.

The fashion show includes looks from Ohio based boutiques Idlewild, Sloane, Youniques Boutique, and Sadie Grace, as well as one of a kind garments inspired by historic Bear’s Mill! The one of kind looks are created by Tessa Clark, and various designers she knows who have donated their time and talent to this cause. The end of the fashion show will culminate into an online auction of the one of a kind garments with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Bear’s Mill. Ticket holders will be able to buy a look at a set price directly from the runway. Attendees are encouraged to peruse the grounds and offerings while participating in the raffle, enjoying food, drinks, live music, and donating to Bear’s Mill. Tickets are $35 – https://bearsmill.thundertix.com

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

