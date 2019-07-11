Butterflies Junior Garden Club enjoy outstanding year

The Butterflies Junior Garden Club has had a busy 2019! The club is active in the community, in the state organization of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and is looking forward to their flower shows at the Great Darke County Fair.

The club is active with civic beautification plantings at the Greenville Girls Softball Association diamonds at Stebbins Field on State Route 49 North. They started their beautification several years ago with two gardening containers at the entrance to the diamonds. They have added two galvanized trash cans that they plant with new and unusual annuals. With the help of a grant from The Ohio Association of Gardens Clubs and financial support from Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes, they added a planting of a large stock tank, two fire pit rings and galvanized GGSA letters to the raised flower beds. Members of the club help to maintain the beds throughout the growing season.

The Butterflies have been busy working on flower show entries for the two flower shows on Aug. 17 and August 21. The theme of the flower department this year is “Art in Blooms”. The Darke County Association received a grant from the Darke County Center for the Arts and a donation from the Darke County Agricultural Society to make several unique displays, classes and interest for the public to enjoy.

The junior special classes this year will be incorporating a vintage dress form with designers using their own choice of materials to embellish the design. The Saturday show will be a less formal dress form design with the Wednesday show incorporating an elaborate dress with materials. A class of “Queen of Arts” will be a traditional design in a cement head container. A synergistic design will be entitled “Chorus Line” using 3 containers. A still life class will show what their “Favorite Art” will be.

The girls enjoyed a workshop at the First Presbyterian Church to work on projects such as “Bloomin’ Bristles” with a paint brush and palette. “It’s a Wrap” with rolled paper on canvas. A favorite of the show will be “Barnyard Beauties” using an animal print incorporating wood flowers and dried materials. Another favorite will be “Aspiring Artists”, a paint pouring on canvas. Each entry will be first prize worthy and will be difficult to judge with all the creativity.

Brianna and Saige Fellers promoted the flower shows on WTGR radio Community Ties and the fact that the Butterflies are celebrating 35 years in existence this year.

Hannah Smith, Lily Kuhbander, Kendall Cromwell and Audrey Allread were happy to be asked to present a program for the Arcanum Garden Club on their favorite project through the years. It was difficult to narrow their projects down to just three each.

They are gearing up for their annual beverage stand at The Gathering at Garst on July 27 and 28. They offer a variety of teas, Gatorade, soft drinks and water. Proceeds make all of the fair projects possible. Their stand is located just behind the large entertainment tent so be sure to look for them when you visit The Gathering at Garst.

The club leaders appreciate the support they get from family members, parents, the community, the Ladybug Garden Club, to make all of this possible.

