Let your soul sing

We’ve all gotten a song stuck in our head. We might even have gone to bed with a particular song stuck in our head and awoken with the same song still playing in our head.

Songs are poems set to music. I believe songs speak to us on many levels; consciously, subconsciously (or subliminally), and unconsciously (inner being/soul). It might be the words that you love or perhaps it’s the melody, but if you find yourself loving both the lyrics and the music you’ve truly connected to the song.

Music is extremely powerful; it is a persuasive way of expressing feelings. Music has an effect on many biological processes, such as creating alertness, changing one’s pulse, respiration rates, blood pressure and general mood. So I wonder why many restaurants play music that sounds more like screaming and scratching than music. Maybe the restaurants are hoping we are stress eaters and are provoking us into a food and alcohol binge. And what about the music businesses play while we wait on hold?

I know at times this world can be a difficult place to live, especially when we lose our focus on what really matters. When I look around there are so many people, some whom are my good friends, suffering and hurting. But what depresses me is witnessing so many people inflicting pain on others with their deceit or greed. I realize it this part of our human condition; that we really do not know how to treat ourselves let alone others, and that I too am, at times, guilty.

If perhaps you too experience similar sorrows, I’d like to share what draws me out of a life of doldrums. It is focusing upon beauty; the beauty that exists everywhere. By looking at the beauty of nature; of a sunrise and sunset, the moon the sun and the stars at night, we renew our spirit and lighten our heart. For it seems when we are happy we enjoy music, but when we are sad we understand the lyrics; and when we fill ourselves with joy, hope and gratitude there is no longer room for sadness. Our hearts should soar when we walk amid nature; when we see the trees, hear the birds, hear the brook and feel a breeze. The melody and words of “How Great Thou Art” carry us throughout the difficulties of life.

It is my intent to have you humming the melody and words of “How Great Thou Art” and letting it carry us throughout the difficulties of life — allowing your soul to sing — in which case you should be insured a wonderful weekend.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, Friday, July 12, the Kim Kelly Orchestra will perform at the fountain square beginning at 7 p.m., as part of the Towne and Country Players Summer Staycation series.

Next weekend is the North Star Picnic. For those talented individuals who are also competitive consider entering their Talent Contest which will be held Sunday, July 21. For an entry form, call or email Steve and Angie Ruhenkamp at either (419) 336-7401 or aruhenkamp@gmail.com.

Next week, July 16-20, Mamma Mia will be performed by the Towne and Country Players in the VHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.towneandcountryplayers.com or by calling (937) 381-7339.

Sunday, July 21, is the 22nd Annual Angel Run 5K in North Star. Race time is 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25-26 will be the Versailles (Modern Mothers) Community Garage Sales. Registration forms are available at Johns IGA, Worch Library and the Village Offices.

Happy 81st birthday to Hazel Nickol and birthday wishes to newborn Raelyn Oliver, (daughter of Janelle and David), Dena Wuebker, Adam Cordonnier, Ray Simon, Keith Spitzer, Donna Lyons, Diane Magoteaux, Irene Gehret, Marvin Gehret, Alan Gehret, Noah Hayes, Nate Magoto, Samantha Smith, Jaxson Lester, Candis Swartz, Lexi Rhoades, Mark Rhoades, Steve Baker, Sara Mincer, Tom Pierron, Stephanie Adkins, Dan Hoening, Janice York, Tom Mumaw, Darlene Monnin, Susan “Bug” Mangen, Terri O’Brien, Kim Hartzell, Chell Graves, Barb Hart, Tim Platt, Finley Schmitmeyer, Jane Evans, Gina Wolfe, Jeff Monnin, Doris Monnin, Denise Good, Michelle McClure, Austin James and Mary Koons as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Brittany and Chris Elsas (5), Amy and Mike Denlinger, (13), Courtney and Matt Pulfer (13), Lisa and Nick Beasley (14), Megan and Wes Subler (15), Julie and Jerry Francis (20), Samantha and Ed Porter (25), Jennifer and Keith Rawlins (26), Shelly and Jon Schulze (26), Patty and Chris Jenkinson (35),Therese and Jeff Borchers (40) Suzanne and Jim Wakefield (55), Sheila and Jim Didier (55), and Mildred and Carl Dapore (59). Also retirement wishes to Steve Monnin.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Norma Parin, Alayna Henry, Ramona Nickol, Linda Davidson, Joan and Ron Homan, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends Alfred Gehret (89). Also remembering the lives of Dianna Griffin, Roger Burns, Joseph Wuebker, Donna Clark, Donald Livingston, Janet Coblentz, Ronald Derr, Maxine Weimer, Paul Peters, Joann Utz, Vernon Hilgefort, Waldo Bartram, Rose Ann Grilliot, Troy Burt, and Alice Argabright, Virginia Rhoades, Pat Rindler, Marvin Monnin, Kenneth Monnin, Jack Kaiser, Norma Fay Knick, Jerome Cain, Bob Byram, Betty McEldowney, Paul Oehrtman, Keith Batty, Mary and Stanley Hines, Joan Clack, Ethan Pohl, Lurene Drees, Yewell Kindred, Marion Cox, Milton Beal, Noel Loxley, Bob Pitsenbarger, Larry Subler, Ralph Chappie, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Music can heal the wounds that medicine cannot touch.” ~Debassish Mridha

“The most powerful weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another. Train your mind to see the good in this day.” ~Marcandangel

“Music is God’s gift to man, the only art of Heaven given to earth, the only art of earth we take to Heaven.” ~Walter Savage Landor

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2-1-1.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at . 937-423-0914 or landline 937-526-3764. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

