Cross-country bikers raise $11,000

Weather conditions ranged from freezing cold to 90 degree plus temperatures as the Fraylick brothers kept focused on covering 2,700 miles.

They spent the early part of this summer on their bikes. New Madison can be proud of the local young men who spent 27 days to raise over $11,000 for Kick-It and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to support pediatric cancer research.

Perry and Kennan Fraylick determined to take their own personal challenge and then began training for the grueling 2,700 mile trip. They are both seasoned athletes with cross country, marathons and iron man training.

The trip started June 6 in Florence, Ore., and ended on July 3 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Perry, 26 years old, will return to teaching in Sandusky, and Keenan, 19, will be back in the classroom at Purdue. Both will have experiences to share.

The most difficult period of the race was in the Oregon Badlands where the brothers faced intense heat and general injuries from riding. They pointed out the mental battle to finish that day with poor weather conditions, fatigue and barren landscape.

But the best time of the trip was on the border of Idaho and Wyoming, climbing two mountains into Jackson’s Hole/Grand Teton National Park.They experienced the snow capped Rockies and ended the day with climbing to an elevation of 10,000 feet over the Continental Divide.

The advice to those considering such an undertaking: know there are daily battles. Stay positive through the physical strains and focus on the small personal victories as the miles continue toward your goal.

Perry and Keenan are sons of Matt and Cindy Fraylick.

The fundraising for the pediatric cancer research continues. Check the internet for information.

Summer events for the children continue. Vacation Bible School will be held at the Harrison Street Baptist Church this week. “In the Wild” is the theme of this year’s classwork which started Sunday but will continue through the 18th. Ages four through sixth grade are invited each evening at 6:30 p.m. The pick up time is 8:30.

Camp Growth is finishing this summer’s classroom work at the United Methodist Church this week. It concludes on Thursday after a four week run. The day begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Lunch is served for children in the community.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.