Happy 96th birthday Helen North

Happy Birthday to a special lady in our community – Helen North turned 96 years old on July 8. She celebrated with her family for the whole weekend at her home and also by going out to eat with family. The birthday girl was also noted as “having a really good time” with her family at home. Some of you may remember Helen from Toops’ Bakery many years ago, always serving with a smile! Helen’s daughters are Imocaryl Livingston, Linda (Steve) Price, Melody Julian, and Rhonda (Carl) Fair. She has nine grandsons and one granddaughter; and five great-grandsons and nine great-granddaughters! Congratulations Helen!

Don’t forget to come out on Friday, July 26 from 3-8 p.m. at the Arcanum Fieldhouse to support the Arcanum Band High School Band on Community Night. There will be a live band performance along with food trucks and lots of fun for everyone.

The next Coffee and Conversation with Glenn Eley at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Glenn is an Arcanum community resident and a WWII veteran. He has many stories to tell. He also attended Mt. Summit School back in the days of one-room school houses. Please plan to join them for the final Coffee and Conversation of the summer.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will have a short meeting on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 10 for the Pulled Pork Dinner to be held prior to the home varsity football contest for Homecoming on October 4th versus Ansonia. Every year the committee looks for new members to help them plan and prepare for the next year’s banquet; a lot of people state they don’t have time or just don’t want to get involved for a whole year.

You might ask yourself, what could I do that would help? Have you ever thought about maybe just donating an hour one time a year to help sell tickets? Organizers for the Pulled Pork Dinner would love to talk to you. They need volunteers to help sell tickets, if you are interested in volunteering call Sally Sharritts at 692-5245. All proceeds from the fundraisers go directly to the scholarship fund.

The next Baker Family Project meeting is July 27 at 1 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in Arcanum at 123 W. George Street. Baker Reunion in Greenville will be held on August 18 at Noon at the Brick Room at Brethren Retirement Community. Contact Jeanne Woolf Bill Baker for details at 417-3746 or contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org with questions.

The Miller’s Daughter – A Fashion Show Fundraiser: This event is presented by Tessa Clark, the daughter of the Miller at Bear’s Mill on Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and August 4 at 8 a.m. at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road. Tessa was a contestant (designer) on Season 17 Project Runway. The fashion show includes looks from Ohio based boutiques Idlewild, Sloane, Youniques Boutique, and Sadie Grace, as well as one-of-a-kind garments inspired by historic Bear’s Mill. The one-of-a-kind looks are created by Tessa Clark, and various designers she knows who have donated their time and talent to this cause. The end of the fashion show will culminate into an online auction of the one-of-a-kind garments with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Bear’s Mill. Ticket holders will be able to buy a look at a set price directly from the runway.

Attendees are encouraged to peruse the grounds and offerings while participating in the raffle, enjoying food, drinks, live music, and donating to Bear’s Mill. Tickets are $35 – https://bearsmill.thundertix.com

Mark you calendars for the following important back-to-school dates: Aug. 12-23 high school and middle school schedules are available for pickup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. is freshmen orientation; CTC juniors will start on Aug. 15 and CTC seniors start on Aug. 16. Kindergarten open house will be held Aug. 20 from 6-7 p.m. On Aug. 26 there will be an open house for PK and grades 1-6 will be held from 6-7 p.m.; grades 7-12 from 7-8 p.m. A special 5th grade orientation will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school gym on Aug. 26. School resumes on Aug. 27. Supply lists for all grades are available on the school website; https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/News.

“If summer had one defining scent, it’d definitely be the smell of barbecue.” ~Katie Lee

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” ~Jenny Han

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

