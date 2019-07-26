Silence is costly

Culture is society’s values, beliefs and behaviors. Collectively we, the people, are responsible for the culture we create and for passing our culture and values to the next generation.

For the past 50+ years we’ve been asleep at the wheel quietly allowing radical destruction under the names of progress, equality, civil liberty, political correctness, multicultural sensitivity, liberalism, and gender identification.

Today we are faced with the HR5 Equality Act, which is a bill in the U.S. Congress to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include gender identity. Natural law, science and religion all recognize that humans are born either male or female. But those who live in a fabricated world are advocating for laws that impose their world of fiction over the non-vocal majority who are firmly rooted in fact and truth. They chose to ignore facts, nature and reality and why not?They began with comparativism—allowing themselves to think they were better than they actually were by comparing themselves to others. Then relativism allowed them to think truth, knowledge and morality are not absolute but only exists in relation to society. And now they have arrived at fantasy, where they can wish anything we want into fact.

Religion and morality, as well as women are under attack and we must wake up, man our posts, and defend our country, society and families. These activist groups are going after our faith and they have set their sights on the largest of religious organizations; the Catholic Church, thereby attacking all Christian churches.

George Soros, who is described as an ultra-rich philanthropist, is also an atheist and anti-Catholic. He has bankrolled many liberal social causes including the “Faith in Public Life,” which is a militant secularist organization. Other Soros funded dummy Catholic organizations include “Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good” and “Catholics United,” both of which were set up by John Podesta to create the look of a revolution within the Catholic Church. John Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s campaign boss and the illegitimacy of these dummy organizations were revealed by means of the notorious Clinton emails.

Liberal groups like the LBGTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (or questioning) comprises approximately 3.5 percent of the American population. They are an incredibly small segment of population but they are actively pushing their subversive agenda, while the moral majority remains silent. Well, shame on us. We are called to be evangelist not to be passive. We have seen the moral and cultural decline of our country and what silence manifests.

Through letters and mailings Congressman Warren Davidson has asked us to make known to him our concerns. He and other politicians, even those who have their own agendas can be swayed when great numbers voice their opposition to the acts on morality, freedom, and family.

Our congressmen and representatives cannot represent us through our silence. So why aren’t we, those who dislike what is becoming of our country, speaking out attempting to restore a culture of truth and a society of morality? Is it not our duty and responsibility to save someone from drowning? Or don’t you believe these activists are drowning in falsehood and taking our country with them? I beg that you will contact Congressman Warren Davis at his Troy office: 20 Dotcom Drive, Troy, OH 45373 or call: (937) 339-1524 or his Washington office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515, or dial: (202) 225-6205.

We have fought a war against slavery based on moral conviction; we should be willing to raise our voices with the same moral conviction. The threat is real for our present society and the society of our children’s children. Let voices of reason and hearts afire be heard. To remain silent is to accept the choices of those who speak out. In the words of Alexander Hamilton, “If you stand for nothing you’ll fall for anything.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight is the last evening of the Towne & Country Players Summer Staycation Season music by Jamie-Sue Seal and John Latin begins 7 p.m. at the fountain square.

Today, Friday, July 26, is the Versailles (Modern Mothers) Community Garage Sales. Maps of participating locations can be found at Johns IGA, Worch Library and the village offices. (The State Route 127 Garage Sale starts Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday Aug. 4, followed by the Right to Life Community Sale, which runs from Aug. 7-9).

Tonight through Sunday is Annie Oakley Days at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Sunday, July 28, Ward Park Swimming Pool will be hosting a Community Pool Party from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $1 for pass holders, $2 for non-pass holders, adults get in FREE. There will be games and door prizes. The pool will close at 4 p.m. July 28 to get ready for the party. The concession stand will be open for purchases. There will also be a $3 hotdog, chips, and juice pouch combo. Consider attending an enjoyable night of fun with family and friends.

Also Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Versailles Health Care and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a Community Food Truck Rally & Cruise-In on their premises. This is a family invite and all are welcome.

Next Friday evening, Aug. 2 starts the Alumni Softball Tournament held at the K of C diamonds, State Route 47, Versailles.

Birthday wishes to Ellie Grilliot (92) and Naomi Phlipot (91), as well as Mary Grogean, Melissa Fraley, Bryson Keiser, Amy Owen, Sheryle Simon, Lisa Berning, Mary Buxton, Dr. Jennifer Rawlins, Emily Barton, Kane Epperly, Jayden DeLancey, Diane Schrader, Chamberlain Unger, Maddox Curtis, Jackson Timmerman, Rose Lawrence, Jan Gigandet, Beth Bell, Murphy Grow, Kim Ward, Sharie Francis, Karyl Woolery, Barb Condon, Todd Finch, Janet Keyser, Todd Richhart, Michelle Moore, Teri Unger, and Karen Herndon as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Molly and Ben Eilerman (8), Jill and Shaun Brewer (19), Lynn and Tim Blakeley (25), Debbie & Jim Groff (25), Lisa and Don Berning (29), Connie and Jeff Stammen (41), Sonnie and Bob Rhoades (44), Linda and Mike Rhoades (47), and Barb and John Berger (63).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Dan Knight, Tom Borchers, Richard Voisard, Alayna Henry, Ramona Nickol, Linda Davidson, Joan and Ron Homan, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Julia Billenstein, Don Henry, Cali Groff, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Aiden Myers and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends Fr. Richard Nieberding (66), Ronald Nixon (70), and Irma Grilliot-Fleck (87). Also remembering the lives of Jack Monnin, Connie Droesch, Charles “Picket” Otting, Billy Peeples, Danny Roseberry, John Pothast, Joann Smith, Vernon Hoying, Jerry Lee Maloy, Harlan Conley, James Youngker, John Pepiot, Sam Barga, Candy Riegel, Alvina Peltier, Paul Nieport, Netti Cramer, Sarah Hackett, Melody Alexander, Jack Wood, Leo Sheffler, Mike Phlipot, Mary Magoteaux, John Voisard, Larry Subler and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth with its culture they would not stand up against.” ~ C. Edwards

“The only people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.”

“To stay quiet is as political an act as speaking out.” ~Arundhati Ro

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at . 937-423-0914 or landline 937-526-3764. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

