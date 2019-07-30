Little Free Libraries coming to New Madison

This fall the New Madison Public Library is extending its efforts to place books in the hands of readers. As part of the outreach program, the Little Free Libraries will be placed in designated areas of the community and offer to readers the invitation to take a book from one of these locations, or if you have a book to share, place it in the receptacle.

These library outposts will be constructed by volunteers from the community.

The Universalist Church is working with the library to help provide this valuable asset to the Tri-Village residents.

If you want to be a part of building these book outposts, check in with Brenda Miller, director of the library. More information on the project is posted at https://littlefreelibrary.org. There you will locate a map of existing Little Free Libraries.

Miller states this is another way for staff and leadership of the New Madison Public Library to reach adults and children in the Tri-Village communities with literacy opportunities.

Wrapping up the summer reading program at the library, the costume contest will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Come as an alien or an astronaut.

The teen event, a galaxy bottle craft session, will be a lunch date from 12:30-2 p.m. on Tuesday. Aug. 6. (If you are age 12, you can attend the teen project.)

Looking ahead to fair time, the American Legion is going to be closed.

However until then, breakfast is open to the public from 7-10 a.m. prior to that “big week” in Darke County. Karaoke is still a Saturday night event from 7-11 p.m. and burger nite is every Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3-1-3.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.