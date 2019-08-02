Time to play ball

This weekend is the Annual Versailles Co-Ed Alumni Softball Tournament. This popular event has classes represented from 1980 to the recent graduates of 2019. Although some classes consolidated in order to have enough players all are looking at a minimum of two games and hoping to advance towards the championship game.

The double elimination games are played on the Versailles Knights of Columbus ball diamonds located at 8440 State Route 47, Versailles. Remember this address because the Right to Life Community Garage Sale will accept donated items this Monday and Tuesday from 9-9.

They say baseball is America’s national pastime but did you know softball is scientifically proven to be harder than baseball? First, a baseball infield is 16,700 feet, while a softball field is only 7,200 feet. Secondly a softball can be thrown as fast as 70 mph which equates to a baseball being thrown at 100 mph. These two facts are significant when it comes to the reaction time of fielding and throwing the ball, as well as, batting and running the bases. In fact, fast runners can reach first base before the ball can be fielded and thrown.

Games begin at 6 p.m. Shorty Keller throws the first pitch. A flag-raising ceremony with the Versailles Veteran’s Color Guard and Louden Keihl’s singing of the National Anthem takes place near 7:30 p.m.

Perhaps softball is popular since its good preparation for life. In sports as in life, talent can only take you so far and then it’s how and where you utilize your ability that determines success. Each player tries to do his best, supported by his team, just like his family and friends who assist in his efforts to succeed. Each team shares the same vision; to play error free defense and to capitalize on their moments at bat. The competition challenges players to perform at a higher level. The weather and field conditions represent the adversities of life. And we mustn’t forget the so-called “bad calls” by umpires. Life has never been fair, rather it is filled with miscommunication and misinterpretations.

Further imitating life, there are spectators; some supportive, some unsupportive, some argumentative, and others preferring neutrality. Yes, softball can resemble life in how we play it, how we observe it and what we learn from it. These are only some of the reasons why the diamonds, dugouts and stands will be filled this weekend.

UPCOMING EVENTS

· Today through Sunday, Aug. 2-4: U.S Route 127 Garage Sale

· Tonight, 6 p.m.: The Alumni Softball Tournament – K of C diamonds, Versailles.

· Sunday, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m.: Music Jam Session – Versailles Vets Club Bunker.

· Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 7-9: Right to Life Community Sale Garage

Happy 93rd birthday to Eleanor Grilliot and birthday wishes to Kristi Shenking, Karen Luthman, Mitch Eiting, Kristenne Kayler, Scottie Barga, Jan Turner, Jo Langenkamp, Kyle Niekamp, Don Bemis, Allison Ingle, Jane Barton, Bradyn Lewis, Kim Klipstine, and Marilyn Swallow as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Sarah and Justin Lester (5), Amanda and Mitch Arnett (10), Carmen and Joe Hartzell (18), Cheryl and Mark Francis (19), Ericka and Kevin Bergman (19), Tammy & Brian Collins (25), Missy and Todd Voisard (28), Sharon and Scott Pepiot (36), Gloria and Tim McGlothin (39), Jann and Mike Unger (44), Rebecca and Richard Shumaker (49), Mary Ann and John Simon (52), Janet and Leon Ruhenkamp (52), Regina and Art Fischer (52), Lois and Bill Magoto (62), Joyce and Bill Luthman (63), and Shirley and Don Slyder (66).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Louise Grilliot, Barb Monnin (Russia), Violet Bensman, Dan Knight, Aiden Myers, Alayna Henry, Ramona Nickol, Linda Davidson, Joan and Ron Homan, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Lois

Youngker, Don Henry (prosthesis), and all those who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends John Brandt (85). Also remembering the lives of Larry Rismiller, Alice Mary Keller, Lois Bender, Rhonda Rismiller, Billie Jo Gasquez, Judy Holthaus, Rita Pohl, Alfred Henry, Georgianna Kemper, Kathleen Heuing, Alice Kissinger, Hoppy Schrader, Butch George, David Armstrong and those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at . 937-423-0914 or landline 937-526-3764. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

