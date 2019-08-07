Summer is not over yet

So I walk into the store looking for some fun summer things and am greeted with backpacks, folders, pencils, etc. Wait!!!! Summer isn’t over yet. It is 92 degrees!

Our kids here in Oregon do not go back to school until after Labor Day. Yes, they are out the second week of June, so if they went back to school the beginning of August, they would have little summer to enjoy. In past years they had early release on Wednesdays to help alleviate some added expenses to schools during those few afternoon hours. The budget could use a little help, since we do not have sales tax to help out with some of the finances in this state.

I remember when summers looked long and lazy. We were out mid-May and back to school mid August. Of course, the weather in May was not always the best and August was always hot. But having all that time without shoes was worth it.

I saw where some schools in other states are actually going to a four-day school week. That draws out questions, such as: Will teachers be able to cope with a shortened week and smaller paychecks? Will parents be able to afford extra childcare? Will kids get all that they need in four days? Will this affect the length of the school year? Yep, lots of questions.

Computers have certainly changed the face of education. My granddaughter can contact her teacher online and ask questions when she is not in attendance. She can check on her assignments and even get help while sitting in her own home. She can check her grades and do homework online. I certainly wish we have had this opportunity. I recently heard that some kids have a computer day at home where class is held online. Not bad. Of course, they miss the banter at school and the socialization. Still, they no longer lug encyclopedias around, and can go to the library online. It is the future. Oh, and the present.

I rather miss not finding summer things in the stores. It is a bit unsettling to think that I am being forced into fall already. And…. if that is not enough, I just passed a woman putting out Halloween items. ARGH!!!

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_drakecolumnPRINT-3-.jpg

By Pamela Loxley Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.