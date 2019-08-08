Getting ready for fair flower show

The fair flower show in 2019 marks the 20th year Kim Cromwell has been serving as chairman for the Flower Department at the Great Darke County Fair.

In the past, five garden clubs plus one junior garden club rotated chairmanships of various committees. When the rotation came around again, she was asked to stay in that position and has been there since.

Kim has computerized almost all of the committees to be more efficient starting with the compiling the yearly changes to the flower show schedule, class cards, clerking sheets, signage, notification to judges, and the premiums paid to exhibitors. Prior to this, everything was hand written. With her efficiencies, several committees have been streamlined. She’s the gal we all go to when we need some real “muscles” to get the job done.

Currently with the help of all members of the Darke County Association of Garden Clubs is comprised of two adult garden clubs and one junior club. The department has continued to be noted as the outstanding county flower show in the state of Ohio.

A lot of the flower department’s enthusiasm comes from the donors of the adult awards presented by various businesses and individuals. Greenville National Bank sponsors all the adult artistic awards for the Saturday and Wednesday shows. Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes will sponsor five monetary awards given at the Saturday flower show to outstanding growers in horticulture for Darke County. Other adult sponsors are Spencer’s Landscaping, The Ivy League Florist, Miller Flowers and the family of Louise Sheffer.

Greg has been very supportive with their establishment for the Butterflies Junior Garden Club for being a community beautification funds donor at the Greenville Girls Softball Association diamonds.

The Darke County Endowment for the Arts presented the DCAGC with a grant to make possible certain staging events at the 2019 flower shows.

The flower shows are open to the public for exhibiting in our two day shows. The shows are judged by accredited judges from The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Inc. It’s very commons for the judges of this association to ask DCAGC members to be invited to judge the outstanding shows.

We look forward to the new involvement of Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes and all of our sponsors; with Kim’s 20th year as flower show chairperson, the generosity of the Darke County Endowment for the Arts and celebrating the Butterflies Junior Garden Club 35 year in existence. It’s bound to be an outstanding year!

Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and Darke County Fair Flower Show Director Kim Cromwell hold a sign thanking sponsors of the yearly event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Flower-Show-IMG_2112-2-.jpg Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and Darke County Fair Flower Show Director Kim Cromwell hold a sign thanking sponsors of the yearly event.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

