Breakfast in Versailles

Best Bite Grill closed on Wednesday, July 31, no reason was given. The food, the service and the staff were wonderful. Folks from many different towns came to dine at the restaurant. I can only say the loss of this restaurant will be felt.

In no way am I diminishing the many fine food establishments we have in Versailles. By naming them I may inadvertently miss a few. We have Alice’s Dairy Bar, Brown’s Sweet Shop & Bakery, Creekside Drive-N-Go, Gus’s Coffee, Creamery & Cafe, Inn of Versailles, Johns Family Market, Little Johns (Subway & Mama DeLuca’s Pizza), McBo’s Lanes, Sideliners Sports Bar & Grill, and Third Base Bar in Frenchtown. Then there is Endless Pint Brewing, Marathon Pizza, Pick Six Drive Thru & Pizza, and the Winery at Versailles.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I only know it is my favorite. A popular breakfast spot has always been the Sweet Shop and it’s the only Versailles restaurant open Sunday mornings. However once a month the Eagles Auxiliary has an awesome breakfast buffet and a couple times of year the Lions and K of C organizations hold breakfast fundraisers on a Sunday. Recently the Sweet Shop posted that they will be closed on Wednesday until further notice. But they remain open from Thursday-Sunday. A couple other breakfast/ coffee hot spots are; Sideliners Sports Bar and Grill is open Monday-Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and Gus’s Coffee, Creamery & Café open Monday-Saturday; 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8:00am on Saturday. And if you’re in a hurry you can grab a breakfast pizza or sandwich at the Marathon station or Little Johns.

UPCOMING EVENTS

· Today, 8/9: Right to Life Community Sale Garage from 9–9:00 pm

· Tonight.Aug. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. and tomorrow night Aug. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m.: White Oaks Jamboree, Ft. Loramie

· Sunday, Aug. 11: The Versailles Vets Club (106 S Center Street, downstairs) is hosting an “open to the public” Evening of Sheepshead (cards) from 6-8 p.m.

· Monday, Aug. 12: Diabetic Group Classes at Wayne Healthcare (room 405) from 1-3 p.m.

· Tuesday, Aug. 13 Blood Glucose Monitoring at Wayne Healthcare (3rd floor) at 2 p.m.

· Wednesday, Aug. 14: Power over Parkinson’s at the VHCC beginning at 4 p.m. RSVP Dr. Stephen Winner at 526-0112

Birthday wishes to “Squirt” Marshal, Tiffanie Mora, Kim Ward, Dane Nagel, Jeanette Barga, Mike Goubeaux, Laura Beireis, Barb Berger, Cheryl Magoto, Cindy Miller, Lois Knapke, Kelly Francis, Stacy Dirksen, Erin Rismiller, Chris Kemper, Lisa Voisard, Pete Magoto, Jenni Johns, Dan Bensman, Susan Fields, Sandy Zell, Evelyn Curtis, Jackson Timmerman, Rose Lawrence, Lacey Lewis, Kristen Collins, Don Leach, Bob Hartzell, and Owen Lester as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kim and Scott Ward (14), Audra and Mitch Wietholter (16), Kim and Pat Custenborder (24), Kelly and Tony Luthman (24), Melanie and Jim Huffman (32), Eileen and Chris Cox (37), Donna and Jim Monnier (38), Connie and Jeff Stammen (41), Jennie and Ted Baltes (45), Shirley and John Huddle (54), Collette and Lester Kueterman (57), Mary Ann and Melvin Stucke (60), Sally and Don Hampshire (68).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Louise Grilliot, Barb Monnin (Russia), Violet Bensman, Dan Knight, Aiden Myers, Alayna Henry, Ramona Nickol, Joan and Ron Homan, Anabelle Subler, Cyril Frantz, Lois Youngker, and all those who are recuperating, under medical care, and/or are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends Donna Apple (48). Also remembering the lives of Daniel Goubeaux, Cathy Tate, Norma Jean Rismiller, Larry Heitkamp, Barb Monnier, Joyce McEldowney, Darla Robbins, John Sargent, Brother Jude Brown, Pat Hiatt, Bud Wirrig, Eleanora Zumwald, Edith Richhart, LuEmma

Horine, Ruth and Harold Knapke, Jan Francis, Jeff Moorman, Mary Hartzell, Joan Selzer, Dale Gariety, John Voisard, Wilma Francis, George Wooley, George Mangen, Maria Dircksen, Esther Pitsenbarger, Lawrence Grewe and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Feed your body by starting out with a good breakfast” ~S. Amelia

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at . 937-423-0914 or landline 937-526-3764. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

